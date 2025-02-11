Solis Minerals reports more high-grade copper confirmed at Cinto Project, Peru

Share this article

Solis Minerals Limited [TSXV: SLMN] provided an update on copper mineralization identified in channel samples at the Cinto Project in Peru.

Highlights: More copper porphyry mineralization identified at Cinto (100% Solis Minerals) from channel sample assays (highlights): 26.5 metres at 0.28% coppeer (Channel 11), including 5.4 metres at1.0% Cu.

Previous Cinto channel sample assays returned highlights: 23.4 metres at 0.88% Cu (Channel 1); 16.8 metres at 0.52% Cu (Channel 6). Results indicate porphyry copper mineralization of various styles across a potential area 3km long and 0.75km wide.

Induced-Polarisation (IP) survey planning is underway to support drill target definition. Permitting is initiated for drilling at Cinto in second half of 2025.

Solis Minerals considers copper mineralization at Cinto consistent with nearby Toquepala (one of Peru’s largest copper mines with 2.1Bt at 0.47% Cu – 200ktpa Cu production).

Mitch Thomas, CEO, commented: “These results confirm the significant potential at the Cinto Project, where we’ve substantially expanded Solis’ porphyry copper mineralization footprint. Notably, we’re seeing mineralization styles similar to those at the major Toquepala mine, just 15km away. Geophysical data from drone magnetometry supports scale potential and highlights new target areas. As a stand-alone project, Cinto is a compelling copper porphyry target.

“Our on-ground team recently hosted site visits for our technical director Mike Parker and myself across our project portfolio. Visible mineralization at surface at Ilo Este and Cinto was a highlight. The clear, visible prospectivity in our projects very much aligns with our objective of identifying copper-gold resources that have potential to host large-scale mining in one of the world’s leading copper producing regions.

“With drilling set to begin at Chancho al Palo and Ilo Este this quarter, and Cinto advancing toward drilling in the second half of 2025, Solis Minerals’ portfolio of 100%-owned projects has incredible potential for discovery of multiple copper-gold resources capable of supporting mining operations.”

Exploration results at Cinto from channel sampling show a continuation of the mineralized breccia zones previously announced on February 11, 2025. A new channel, Channel 11, situated between previously reported Channels 7 and 8, reported 26.5 metres at 0.28% Cu, including 5.39 metres at 1.0% Cu.

The copper mineralization encountered at Cinto to date is predominantly in breccias, the major mineralization host at Toquepala, 15km northwest of Cinto. Four mineralization types have been identified in distinct zones.

The Cinto Project consists of six granted tenements totalling 2,700Ha and five applications totalling 2,800Ha in the highly prospective Cenozoic Porphyry Belt of southern Peru, located some 15km to the southeast of the world class Toquepala Copper Mine (Figure 1). Cinto is geologically distinct from the rest of Solis’ tenements which are situated in the older Jurassic-Cretaceous Coastal Belt of Peru.

In addition to the rock geochemistry results reported on February 11, 2025, further results of rock and channel geochemistry sampling programs carried out at Cinto in the first quarter of 2025 continue to yield highly encouraging results that confirm porphyry mineralisation over a broad area. Rock samples were collected from outcrops of interest or on a sampling grid, whilst channel samples were continuous samples taken across zones of outcropping mineralisation, usually related to old workings or eroded gullies.

Channels 11 and 12 were sampled in an eroded gully zone between previously reported Channels 7, 8, and 9. Channel 11, situated between previously reported Channels 7 and 8, reported 26.5 metres at 0.28% Cu, including 5.39 metres at 1.0% Cu and 7.19 metres at 0.2% Cu. Channel 12, a continuation of Channel 11 between previously reported Channels 8 and 9, reported no significant copper mineralisation due to partial cover with barren volcanics.

Field observations at the site of Channels 7-9, and 11-12 show that the intrusive hydrothermal breccia is massive in nature with undefined limits due to poor exposure. The channel sample results therefore do not represent a true width of mineralization.

A strong correlation is identified between copper mineralization defined in the geochemical program and previously reported magnetic low geophysical anomalies.

Solis Minerals commenced exploration with a WorldView-3 remote sensing survey, followed up by geological mapping. In 2023 and 2024, reconnaissance rock sampling led to the identification of an area of in-situ copper oxide mineralization in old workings in the northeast of the property. Solis Minerals completed a drone magnetometry survey that identified areas of low magnetic response coincident and extending beyond the reconnaissance mineralisation. Rock and channel sampling was expanded in late 2024 with some 530 samples taken in total.

Cinto Geochemical Sampling 2025: During Q1 2025, 125 rock samples were collected. Of these, 102 were outcrop rock samples and 23 were channel samples from 2 separate channels. Channel sampling was carried out in an area of good to continuous outcrop, principally facilitated by gully erosion. The Q1 2025 program complements the 2023/2024 geochemistry and brings the total rock sampling inventory at Cinto to 655 samples.

Additionally, 102 rock outcrop samples were analysed. Of these, 62 samples were collected on an approximate 50 x 100m grid over an area of 0.4km2 in the north-east of the Cinto tenements. The remaining 40 samples were collected on an approximate 200 x 200m grid over two areas totalling 1.8km2 in the north-central area of the tenements. The results from these samples show a correlation of copper mineralization with alteration (low magnetic response areas) around structures.

Increased mapping and additional sampling in the north-east of the Cinto tenements has identified four porphyry mineralisation styles to date, namely: brecciated andesitic tuffs associated with or invaded by intrusive hydrothermal breccias (Type A); intrusive hydrothermal breccias (Type B); dioritic and monzodioritic intrusions, often with propylitic or argillic alteration (Type C); and granodioritic batholith, commonly with chlorite (Type D).

Following up on 2024 geophysical programs, the latest (current release) channel sampling and rock sampling geochemical results have confirmed the presence of porphyry style copper mineralization in favourable structural locations with analogous characteristics to the nearby Toquepala porphyry; demonstrated the wide footprint of mineralization and capacity for scale; enabled identification of four porphyry mineralization styles that will greatly aid design of geophysical (IP) surveys and ultimately drill targets and demonstrated a strong spatial correlation of copper mineralization with the magnetic low geophysical anomaly that indicates a zone of hydrothermal alteration.

Several such areas, particularly to the west of the project, have yet to be evaluated, indicating a potential for further large-scale mineralised systems at Cinto.

Based on the geochemistry results, Induced-Polarization (IP) programs are being planned to define drill targets. A scope of work has been confirmed with a domestic supplier with mobilization currently being coordinated. Results can be expected in Q2 2025. Drill permitting, including archaeological surveys, will commence with a target of drilling in the second half of 2025.

Solis Minerals will continue to investigate the potential of Cinto by testing the as yet unexplored low magnetic anomalies through a combination of mapping and rock geochemistry.

