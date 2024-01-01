Solstice Gold to drill Strathy Project, Ontario

Share this article

Solstice Gold Corp. [TSXV: SGC] has finalized plans for a 3,500-metre, fully financed and permitted diamond drill program at the Strathy gold project, located in the Temagami greenstone belt in the prolific Abitibi subprovince, northeast Ontario. The program consists of 15 to 18 drill holes at an average length of 200 metres below surface which will test five high-priority target areas and is set to commence in April, 2025.

Pablo McDonald, CEO, stated: “We’re thrilled to be able to launch our initial drill program at our Strathy gold project. It’s rare to control a property in the prolific Abitibi subprovince that hosts documented high-grade gold, but which is essentially untested over several “

After months of rigorous technical work, culminating in our recent IP geophysical survey, we interpret a much larger, coherent mineralizing system at Strathy than has been documented or tested to date. This campaign marks a pivotal moment for Solstice shareholders as we embark on a well-designed drill program that we believe gives us a strong chance of discovery.”

The core of the Strathy project is centered on the regional-scale Leckie fault, which is a gold-bearing north-south-trending fault that hosts the historic Leckie gold zone. The Leckie gold zone is mainly situated on two small (24-hectare) third-party-owned patents, but documented gold mineralization extends onto Solstice’s claims and includes 5.00 g/t gold over 17.28 metres and 7.66 g/t gold over 7.25 metres (core lengths) at vertical depths of approximately 50 to 100 metres below surface. Solstice controls the north and south extensions of the Leckie fault which are untested by diamond drilling along 1.2 km of strike length and to depths in excess of one km on Solstice claims.

Recent IP surveys (Simcoe Geosciences) detected the known mineralization at the Leckie gold zone, an important proof of concept. The IP survey shows more extensive, better-developed and untested IP anomalies along the north and south extensions of the Leckie fault. These anomalies extend from surface to depths of greater than 300 metres on Solstice claims.

The five principal target areas to be drilled are the Northern extension of the Leckie fault; the Southern extension of the Leckie fault; an extensive, moderately to strongly chargeable zone associated with areas of high (rather than low) resistivity.

In addition to Leckie-style faults, the IP response in this area has a regional (northeast-southwest) component. Drilling will test this target which is essentially perpendicular to the Leckie fault targets described above in the third point.

Drilling of this target will test an 800-metre long chargeability anomaly associated with increasing resistivity southwestward. As noted above, high resistivities may be related to intrusive source rocks. Targeting here is also designed to test potential high-angle structures cutting this regional trend.

Solstice’s 41 km2 Strathy gold project hosts high-grade gold mineralization over a wide area straddling two northeast-southwest-trending structures. It is located in the Abitibi subprovince of the Superior Craton and has never been systematically explored in its history. The company’s Qaiqtuq gold project which covers 662 km2, hosts a 10 km2 high-grade gold boulder field, is fully permitted and hosts multiple drill-ready targets.

Qaiqtuq is located in Nunavut, 26 km from Rankin Inlet and approximately seven km from the Meliadine gold mine owned by Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. The company’s district-scale Atikokan gold project is approximately 26 km from the Hammond Reef gold project owned by Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd.

Share this article