Sonoro drills 9.57 g/t gold over 9.14 metres at Cerro Caliche, Mexico

Share this article

Sonoro Gold Corp. [SGO-TSXV; SMOFF-OTCQB] reported assay results from an additional seven drill holes completed at its 100%-optioned Cerro Caliche gold project in Sonora, Mexico. Results reflect recent drilling conducted at two gold mineralized zones, El Colorado and El Rincon, with the reported intercepts situated outside of the pit shells used to calculate the resource estimate announced in September 2021 as part of a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for a proposed heap leach mining operation.

Highlights included drill hole SCR-305 that intercepted 36.5 metres averaging 0.54 g/t gold, including 1.53 metres averaging 3.59 g/t gold, including 1.53 metres averaging 3.32 g/t gold.

SCR-307 intercepted 9.14 metres averaging 9.58 g/t gold, including 6.09 metres averaging 14.17 g/t gold, including 1.52 metres averaging 38.3 g/t gold. SCR-309 intercepted 6.10 metres averaging 1.37 g/t gold, including 1.53 metres averaging 3.97 g/t gold.

The drilling campaign at Cerro Caliche is now complete with final assays expected to be announced in June. New geological data from over 7,200 metres and 63 drill holes will be included in a further updated resource estimate scheduled for release this fall. The updated technical report will also assess the potential economic impact of the new drilling data on the proposed heap leach mining operation.

Mel Herdrick, VP Exploration, commented, “We continue to report good gold-bearing intervals of mineralization as well as higher – grades intercepts that continue to add to potential mineralized material. Results from another 15 drill holes are still pending and we are working to determine the structural controls of the new higher – grade zones.”

Kenneth MacLeod, President and CEO, commented, “Our continued success with demonstrating high-grade intercepts at the Colorado zone suggests the potential for an increase in both the grade and size of the gold resource at El Colorado. Additional success at the Rincon zone through infill drilling has also achieved our objective of identifying continuous mineralization between two pit shells located 400 m eters apart, suggesting the potential for coalescing the pit shells into one larger pit shell.”

John Darch, Chairman, noted, “The expansion of the El Colorado and El Rincon gold mineralized zones, along with the multiple higher-grade intercepts we have announced during the Phase IV drilling program, adds to our optimism that this new geological data may potentially increase both the size and gold grade of the resource . If confirmed, an expanded resource may also improve the project’s potential economics and extend the mine life of the proposed mining operation.”

Continued expansion of El Colorado was confirmed with four drill holes completed along the western side of the zone. The shallow, high-grade intercepts of drill hole SCR-307 returned 9.14 metres averaging 9.577 g/t gold, including 6.09 metres averaging 14.167 g/t gold and 1.52 metres averaging 38.3 g/t gold. SCR-307 does not correlate with any known projected vein and may be part of a series of high-grade ore shoots connected to deeper high-grade occurrences in the footwall of the Guadalupe vein structure, believed to be a continuation of El Colorado vein system.

The company is also investigating a possible physical connection of SCR-307 to SCR-036 which, as previously announced, intercepted 1.52 metres averaging 11.45 g/t gold. These structures which appear near horizontal in attitude contain higher gold grades with low silver levels and lead levels exceeding 1%. Assay results from five holes at El Colorado are pending.

Approximately 2 km north of El Colorado, six drill holes were completed along the northwest trending El Rincon structure between two separate pit shells used to calculate the September 2021 mineral resource estimate. These pit shells are approximately 400 metres apart with continuation of mineralization between the pit shells confirmed by a total of 16 drill holes, over approximately 1 km of strike length. Drill holes SCR-301 through SCR-306 were infill drilling completed during the current program.

Highlights include drill hole SCR-304 that intercepted 1.52 metres averaging 2.49 g/t gold and drill hole SCR-305 which intercepted 36.5 metres averaging 0.535 g/t gold, including 1.53 metres averaging 3.59 g/t gold and 1.53 metres averaging 3.32 g/t gold.





Share this article