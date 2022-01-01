Sonoro Gold drills 9.02 g/t gold over 10.67 metres at Cerro Caliche, Mexico

Share this article

Sonoro Gold Corp. [SGO-TSXV; SMOFF-OTCQB] reported assay results from an additional 15 drill holes completed as part of a drilling campaign currently under way at its 100%-optioned Cerro Caliche gold project in Sonora, Mexico. As previously announced, the objective of the program is to increase the estimated size and grade of the project’s oxide gold mineralization as well as to potentially extend the estimated life of the proposed heap leach mining operation as outlined in the Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) filed in October 2021.

These latest results include drilling conducted at El Colorado and Guadalupe gold mineralized zones in the southwest of the concession’s mineralized zones where multiple high-grade gold intercepts were previously reported within larger intervals of higher-grade gold mineralization, as well as at El Bellotoso gold mineralized zone in the northeast region.

Highlights include drill hole SCR-289 that intercepted 7.62 metres averaging 0.562 g/t gold, including 1.52 metres averaging 1.385 g/t gold. SCR-292 intercepted 3.04 metres averaging 1.765 g/t gold, including 1.52 metres averaging 3.370 g/t gold. SCR-293 intercepted 12.19 metres averaging 0.874 g/t gold, including 1.52 metres averaging 3.62 g/t gold and 6.10 metres averaging 0.922 g/t gold, including 1.53 metres averaging 2.22 g/t gold and 7.62 metres averaging 2.262 g/t gold, including 1.53 metres averaging 10.25 g/t gold.

SCR-295 intercepted 1.52 metres averaging 1.455 g/t gold, 1.53 metres averaging 6.00 g/t gold. SCR-296 intercepted 7.62 metres averaging 0.673 g/t gold, including 1.53 metres averaging 1.835 g/t gold and 6.10 metres averaging 0.422 g/t gold, including 1.52 metres averaging 1.00 g/t gold.

SCR-298 intercepted 3.05 metres averaging 0.884 g/t gold, including 1.53 etres averaging 1.455 g/t gold. SCR-299 intercepted 10.67 metres averaging 9.018 g/t gold, including 6.10 metres averaging 15.558 g/t gold. SCR-301 intercepted 10.67 metres averaging 0.497 g/t gold, including 1.52 metres averaging 1.795 g/t gold.

Mel Herdrick, VP Exploration, noted, “With the discovery of multiple prospective high-grade ore-shoots identified by drilling at El Colorado, we are developing an understanding of the permissible extent and trend of these potential ore-shoots that may have up to seven additional repetitions in the footwall of the Guadalupe vein zone extending up to 700 metres to the northwest of El Colorado. These high-grade ore-shoots may add significantly to the existing resource. The process of defining these zones also allows us to refine our understanding of the structural geology and, consequently, identify additional areas for possib le material resource expansion and a recalculation of the existing resource.”

Kenneth MacLeod, President and CEO, commented, “We continue to be very pleased with the results from our Phase IV drilling program which is expected to be completed by early May with the remaining results expected at the end of May. While we move forward with the development of the proposed mining operations, we will now begin assessing the potential economic impact of the new geological data on the project.”

John Darch, Chairman, commented, “We are very encouraged with the latest drilling results . The extension of several gold mineralized zones as well as the multiple deeper higher-grade intercepts suggests the drilling program may meet its objective of increasing the size and grade of the resource and therefore potentially extend the life of our proposed mining operation as well as improve the overall economics of the project. This is a very exciting time for Sonoro and its shareholders.”

Share this article