Southern Silver drills 222 g/t AgEq over 8.9 metres in South Skarn Drilling, Cerro Las Minitas Project, Mexico

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. [TSXV: SSV; OTCQX: SSVFF] reported that results from its Q4 2024 “proof of concept” drilling has extended silver-polymetallic mineralization both laterally and down dip of the South Skarn deposit on the Cerro Las Minitas project, Durango, Mexico.

Six core holes totalling 2,395 metres were completed as part of the drill program. Drilling tested gaps within the current block model, lateral extensions of the mineralization and successfully intersected thick intervals of mineralized skarn in a hole which tested the depth projection of the main mineralized shoot of the South Skarn deposit.

Drilling highlights from hole 24CLM-198 include: a 0.5-metre interval (est. TT.) averaging 154 g/t Ag, 0.2 g/t Au, 5.6% Cu and 0.1% Zn (834 g/t AgEq) within a 8.9-metre interval (est. TT.) averaging 97 g/t Ag, 0.1 g/t Au, 0.7% Cu, 0.1% Pb and 0.7% Zn (222 g/t AgEq); and a 4.0-metre interval (est. TT) averaging 81 g/t Ag, 0.2 g/t Au, 0.1g/t Cu, 0.4% Pb and 3.9% Zn (267g/t AgEq).

Strong gold-enrichment is also identified in several hangingwall intercepts in 24CLM-198 correlating to zones of mineralization outboard of the more typical, silver-enriched polymetallic mineralization of the main skarn horizon located adjacent to the central monzonite intrusion. Highlights include: a 0.9-metre interval (down hole) averaging 124 g/t Ag, 5.2 g/t Au and 4.0% Pb (682g/t AgEq) and a 5.1 metre interval (down hole) averaging 7 g/t Ag, 1.8 g/t Au (167g/t AgEq).

Drilling also returned a 3.5-metre (est. TT) sulphide skarn interval in drill hole 24CLM-199 representing an approximate 175-metre lateral step-out from the skarn intercepts in drill hole CLM-198 and returned shallow gold-enriched oxidized intercepts in several other drill holes.

Vice President of Exploration, Rob Macdonald stated “This recent drilling successfully demonstrates both the lateral and down dip extensions of relatively shallow mineralization around the South Skarn deposit. Similar shallow targets are identified around both the Bocona and North Felsite deposits. Mineralization also remains open at depth, particularly on the eastern side of the Cerro which with further exploration, can continue to add high margin mineralization early in the modelled production scenario.”

The company also reports that work on the Cerro Las Minitas project continues advancing numerous upside opportunities identified subsequent to the July 2024 PEA, while also derisking and advancing the project with the commencement of baseline data collection, hydrology, geotechnical, archaeological and land surveys and studies.

As currently modelled, the Cerro Las Minitas project features a large-scale underground mining operation with robust project economics and high gross revenues in a well located and mining friendly jurisdiction in southeast Durango, Mexico.

Southern Silver Exploration’s emphasis is the 100%-owned Cerro Las Minitas silver-lead-zinc project located in the heart of Mexico’s Faja de Plata, which hosts multiple world-class mineral deposits such as Penasquito, Los Gatos, San Martin, Naica and Pitarrilla.

Located in the same State as the Cerro Las Minitas property is the newly acquired Nazas, gold-silver property. The compamy’s property portfolio also includes the Oro porphyry copper-gold project and the Hermanas gold-silver vein project where permitting applications for the conduct of a drill program is underway, both located in southern New Mexico, USA.

