Spanish Mountain Gold Expands Near Surface Mineralization Intersecting 295.50 Metres of 0.54 G/T Gold Including a Higher Grade Interval of 107.00 Meters of 0.93 G/T Gold as Part of Its Feasibility Study Drill Program

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Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (the “Company” or “Spanish Mountain Gold”) (TSX-V: SPA; FSE: S3Y; OTCQB: SPAUF) is pleased to provide assay results recently received for 28 diamond drill holes on the Spanish Mountain Gold project (the “Project”), located in the Cariboo Gold Corridor, British Columbia, Canada.



Figure 1: Drill Collar Location Map. The figure illustrates the collar locations for 28 drill holes reported in this news release. Section lines correspond to cross-sections presented in Figures 2 to 4. Collar coordinates are summarized in Table 2.

Approximately 33,353 metres of a planned 60,000 m 2026 Feasibility Drill Program has been completed to date. This news release presents assay results from holes 26-DH-1391 to 26-DH-1418. Results are pending for 25 additional drill holes.

Highlights:

26-DH-1414 intersected 295.5 m of 0.54 g/t gold from 41.0 m, including 107.0 m of 0.93 g/t gold from 170.0 m .

intersected from 41.0 m, including from 170.0 m 26-DH-1408 intersected 152.65 m of 0.52 g/t gold from 8.85 m , including 47.93 m of 1.03 g/t gold from 35.0 m.

26-DH-1399 intersected 118.0 m of 0.55 g/t gold from 18.0 m, including a higher-grade interval of 25.0 m of 1.35 g/t gold from 68.0 m.

26-DH-1391, returned 340.00 m of 0.36 g/t gold from 14.00 m, including 48.0 m of 0.64 g/t gold from 14.00 m and 146.0 m of 0.54 g/t gold from 174.0 m.

These drill holes are part of the 2026 Feasibility Drill Program, initiated in March 2026 targeting infill drilling and resource expansion at the Main Deposit. Other drill programs to provide information on condemnation, geotechnical, metallurgy, geochemistry and ground water will be used to support the Feasibility Study which is targeted for completion in H1 2028.

Drill Results (Table 1)

Hole From (m) To (m) Length (m)* Gold Grade (g/t Au) 26-DH-1391 14.00 354.00 340.00 0.36 including 14.00 62.00 48.00 0.64 including 119.35 127.00 7.65 0.41 including 174.00 320.00 146.00 0.54 26-DH-1392 31.80 38.75 6.95 0.31 and 56.20 84.00 27.80 0.50 including 75.00 84.00 9.00 1.20 26-DH-1393 61.27 113.00 51.73 0.20 including 79.97 113.00 33.03 0.24 26-DH-1394 150.00 284.00 134.00 0.22 including 236.00 284.00 48.00 0.44 26-DH-1395 38.00 154.10 116.10 0.32 including 38.00 55.00 17.00 0.98 26-DH-1396 31.55 78.50 46.95 0.48 including 31.55 41.85 10.30 1.06 including 59.00 78.50 19.50 0.53 26-DH-1397 46.00 117.00 71.00 0.32 including 55.10 57.00 1.90 1.00 including 84.30 93.00 8.70 1.21 26-DH-1398 36.40 114.95 78.55 0.50 including 36.40 44.50 8.10 1.42 including 67.00 96.95 29.95 0.82 26-DH-1399 18.00 136.00 118.00 0.55 including 68.00 93.00 25.00 1.35 including 135.00 136.00 1.00 7.48 26-DH-1400 24.00 159.00 135.00 0.32 including 24.00 39.00 15.00 1.61 26-DH-1401 30.85 50.80 19.95 0.24 including 30.85 36.00 5.15 0.64 26-DH-1402 43.70 47.80 4.10 0.45 26-DH-1403 7.00 102.75 95.75 0.33 including 54.00 57.30 3.30 2.30 including 72.70 102.75 30.05 0.53 26-DH-1404 58.00 66.00 8.00 0.37 26-DH-1405 34.00 114.00 80.00 0.23 including 80.65 114.00 33.35 0.42 including 82.00 91.00 9.00 0.80

Hole From (m) To (m) Length (m)* Gold Grade (g/t Au) 26-DH-1406 32.25 142.65 110.40 0.38 including 76.50 135.00 58.50 0.61 including 133.50 135.00 1.50 3.06 26-DH-1407 52.00 144.05 92.05 0.34 including 73.00 112.00 39.00 0.55 26-DH-1408 8.85 161.50 152.65 0.52 including 8.85 108.12 99.27 0.73 26-DH-1409 19.00 111.65 92.65 0.32 including 64.00 111.65 47.65 0.47 26-DH-1410 90.00 100.55 10.55 0.83 including 91.30 96.80 5.50 1.40 26-DH-1411 36.00 120.00 81.00 0.47 including 36.00 88.40 52.40 0.65 26-DH-1412 4.50 191.65 187.15 0.28 including 118.00 160.00 42.00 0.64 26-DH-1413 53.50 70.00 16.50 0.71 and 150.80 158.00 7.20 0.26 and 182.00 211.60 29.60 0.33 26-DH-1414 41.00 336.50 295.50 0.54 including 170.00 277.00 107.00 0.93 including 308.75 316.60 7.85 1.18 26-DH-1415 102.00 110.00 8.00 0.44 and 141.50 172.00 30.50 0.45 and 248.00 344.00 96.00 0.39 26-DH-1416 28.05 32.80 4.75 0.62 and 45.60 48.00 2.40 0.36 and 90.10 127.00 36.90 0.41 26-DH-1417 34.00 69.00 35.00 0.26 including 38.20 61.70 23.50 0.31 26-DH-1418 21.80 57.50 35.70 0.40 including 21.80 42.75 20.95 0.56 and 114.00 117.00 3.00 0.46 and 138.00 156.00 18.00 0.30 and 222.20 334.00 111.80 0.34 including 222.20 245.30 21.80 0.92 including 228.00 244.00 16.00 1.16 including 263.20 272.00 8.80 0.73

*True thickness is not determined.

Abbreviations: m = meters, g/t = grams per tonne, Au = gold

Table 2: Drill Collar Information

Hole ID East North Elev (m) Azimuth (°) Inclination (°) Depth (m) Bit Size 26-DH-1391 604181 5827705 1214 120.0 60.1 360 HQ 26-DH-1392 604219 5827598 1229 121.8 65.9 300 HQ 26-DH-1393 604594 5827751 1145 119.8 60.2 225 HQ 26-DH-1394 604084 5827671 1212 120.0 60.0 297 HQ 26-DH-1395 604559 5827778 1142 119.8 59.9 243 HQ 26-DH-1396 604691 5827597 1167 119.9 65.1 168 HQ 26-DH-1397 604672 5827636 1159 120.1 59.9 246 HQ 26-DH-1398 604661 5827613 1168 119.9 65.1 170 HQ 26-DH-1399 604639 5827631 1169 119.9 65.0 193 HQ 26-DH-1400 604652 5827594 1175 119.8 65.0 201 HQ 26-DH-1401 604743 5827627 1150 119.9 59.9 123 HQ 26-DH-1402 604708 5827641 1151 120.0 60.1 150 HQ 26-DH-1403 604618 5827701 1152 120.0 60.2 210 HQ 26-DH-1404 603948 5827700 1190 120.0 65.0 236 HQ 26-DH-1405 605645 5287696 1151 120.1 59.9 195 HQ 26-DH-1406 604659 5827517 1190 119.9 64.9 178 HQ 26-DH-1407 604583 5827680 1160 120.0 59.9 198 HQ 26-DH-1408 604611 5827523 1199 120.1 65.1 222 HQ 26-DH-1409 604627 5827658 1161 119.9 60.0 192 HQ 26-DH-1410 603950 5827703 1190 74.8 37.3 357 HQ 26-DH-1411 604625 5827581 1180 120.0 60.1 201 HQ 26-DH-1412 604525 5827698 1172 119.8 65.1 213 HQ 26-DH-1413 603964 5827724 1188 156.1 67.0 263 HQ 26-DH-1414 604250 5827714 1191 119.9 60.1 366 HQ 26-DH-1415 604093 5827925 1135 120.0 65.0 345 HQ 26-DH-1416 604022 5827618 1219 109.8 59.8 305 HQ 26-DH-1417 604719 5827703 1134 119.2 60.3 150 HQ 26-DH-1418 604183 5827870 1147 120.0 65.1 386 HQ

Collar coordinates and hole depths to be confirmed upon final survey data entry. Abbreviations: metres = m, Collar coordinates Datum: UTM NAD83 Zone 10N

Drill Core Processing, Data Verification and Quality Assurance – Quality Control Program (QAQC)

Drill core is received daily from the rigs and logged for recovery, RQD, lithology, alteration, mineralization and vein style and intensity before samples are marked for cutting, with core photography being done to capture the marked sample intervals. The entire holes are sampled, with core sawn in half and samples labeled and bagged. The remaining half core is securely stored on-site. Numbered security tags are applied to sample shipments to ensure chain of custody compliance. The Company inserts quality control (QC) samples at regular intervals, including blanks and certified reference materials and duplicates, to monitor laboratory performance. Standards, blanks, preparation and field duplicates account for a minimum of 20% of the samples in addition to the laboratory’s internal quality assurance programs. The QAQC program is overseen by the Company’s Qualified Person, Mathew Ball, P.Geo., Mine Exploration Manager.

The data verification process involves a multi-step approach to ensure accuracy and integrity. This includes a detailed quality control (QC) analysis of the data, which is performed using both internal and external platforms, such as the MxDeposit™ software. The QC checks involve monitoring the results of analyses of certified reference materials (CRMs), blanks, and duplicates to confirm the reliability of the assay results. In addition, a field inspection of the specific drill intervals mentioned in this release has been conducted to directly observe the geological features and verify the nature of the results presented.

Drill core samples were submitted to MSALABS’s analytical facility in Prince George, British Columbia, for sample preparation and PhotonAssay™ analysis. The MSALABS facilities are accredited to the International Standards ISO/IEC 17025 and ISO 9001 standard for gold and multi-element assays, with all analytical methods incorporating quality control materials at defined frequencies and established data acceptance criteria. MSALABS Inc. is independent of the Company.

PhotonAssay™

The PhotonAssay™ method utilizes gamma ray analysis for gold detection using the Chrysos PhotonAssay™ instrument (PA1408X). This non-destructive, fully automated technique offers high accuracy for analyzing ores and pulps. Sample preparation begins with drying and crushing up to 1 kg of material to achieve at least 70% passing through a 2-millimetre (mm) sieve. The sample is then riffle split to obtain a suitable aliquot for 2 testing cycles (MSALABS Method CPA-Au1). The PhotonAssay™ instrument bombards 400- to 600-gram samples contained in sealed containers with gamma rays. Each sample is accompanied by a reference disc traceable to a Certified Reference Material (CRM). The method offers a gold detection range from 0.015 ppm (lower limit) to 10,000 ppm (upper limit).

Spanish Mountain Gold implemented two QAQC methodologies to validate the accuracy of PhotonAssay™ results, both demonstrating good comparability: 1) comparative analysis of diverse mineralization styles using Total Au screen metallic methods with both MSA code FAS-415 (gravimetric finish) and FAS-211 (AAS finish), and 2) comprehensive testing of both sample aliquots and rejects using FAS-211 (AAS finish).

Multi-Elemental Analysis

For the 2026 drilling campaign, Spanish Mountain Gold used the MSA code IMS-230 method to provide multi-element determination using a four-acid digestion followed by ICP-OES and ICP-MS analysis.

Qualified Person

Dr. Mathew Ball, Ph.D., P.Geo., Mine Exploration Manger for Spanish Mountain Gold, is the Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 who has reviewed the technical information in this news release and has approved the content for dissemination.

About Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd.

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. is focused on advancing its 100%-owned Spanish Mountain Gold project towards construction of the next gold mine in the Cariboo Gold Corridor, British Columbia. On May 1, 2026, the Company received the first instalment of US$22.5 million in connection with the sale of a 1.5% NSR to Wheaton Precious Metals for US$55 million (see news release from May 1, 2026). In Q2 2026, the Company initiated a feasibility study on the Project, which is fully funded and will position the Company to make a construction decision in 2028.

The Company is seeking new ways to achieve optimal financial outcomes that are safer, minimize environmental impact and create meaningful sustainability for communities, which the Company terms “The Relentless Pursuit of Better Gold”. For more information on Spanish Mountain Gold, please visit the Company’s website: www.spanishmountaingold.com or the Company’s profile on www.sedarplus.ca.

On Behalf of the Board,

“Peter Mah”

President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd.

Contacts:

For more information, contact:

Peter Mah

(604) 601-3651

[email protected]

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

Certain of the statements and information in this press release constitute “forward-looking information”. Any statements or information that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “plans”, “estimates”, “intends”, “targets”, “goals”, “forecasts”, “objectives”, “potential” or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be considered forward-looking information. The Company’s forward-looking information is based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this press release and includes but is not limited to information with respect to exploration drilling extending gold mineralization relating to the potential to enhance the proposed life-of-mine, the receipt of the two remaining instalments from the sale of the 1.5% NSR to Wheaton Precious Metals for US$55 million, the results of the feasibility study, and the timeline to make a construction decision. Other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management’s assumptions, beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, or changes in any other events affecting such statements or information. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Resource World Magazine Inc. has prepared this editorial for general information purposes only and should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell securities in the companies discussed herein. The information provided has been derived from sources believed to be reliable but cannot be guaranteed. This editorial does not take into account the readers investment criteria, investment expertise, financial condition, or financial goals of individual recipients and other concerns such as jurisdictional and/or legal restrictions that may exist for certain persons. Recipients should rely on their own due diligence and seek their own professional advice before investing.

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