SPC Nickel drills 0.58% NiEq over 80.9 metres at West Graham, Ontario

Share this article

SPC Nickel Corp. [SPC-TSXV] released new assay results from its phase 1 drilling campaign, including the complete assay results from hole WG-23-026, at the recently consolidated West Graham and Crean Hill 3 properties located in the world-class nickel-copper mining district of Sudbury, Ontario.

Highlights: The ongoing 5,000-metre drill program is focused on confirming, upgrading, and extending the historical Nickel-Copper resources that straddle the consolidated property boundary.

Hole WG-23-026, intersected a thick zone of Nickel and Copper mineralization over 80.9 metres grading 0.49% nickel, 0.25% cxopper (0.58% Nickel Equivalent (NiEq) from 106.0 to 186.9 metres, including the previously reported higher-grade zone that returned 2.48% Ni, 0.64% Cu (2.72% NiEq) over 7.9 metres from 170.0 to 177.9 metres.

Hole WG-23-025, intersected 47.0 metres grading 0.56% Ni, 0.30% Cu (0.67% NiEq) from 20.0 to 67.0 metres, including a higher-grade zone of 0.72% Ni, 0.42% Cu (0.87% NiEq) over 23.0 metres from 42.0 to 65.0 metres.

Individual semi-massive sulphide samples from WG-23-027 returned values as high as 3.33% Ni, 0.23% Cu over 0.50 metres.

To date, 3,600 metres in 22 holes have been completed and results from 9 of these holes have been received.

Grant Mourre, CEO and President, commented, “We are enthusiastic about these assay results from the West Graham Project drilling program which continue to return thick mineralized zones with nickel and copper grades that are equal to or better than the historic West Graham Resource. To date, assays from only 9 of the 22 holes drilled during the campaign have been received from the lab, so we expect to continue providing updates on results through the remainder of this quarter. Our focus remains on working towards delivering a combined mineral resource estimate at the West Graham Project by the end of 2023.”

West Graham Project: On January 23, 2023, SPC Nickel announced the signing of an Agreement with Vale Canada granting SPC Nickel the right to earn 100% interest in the Crean Hill 3 Property which is adjacent to SPC Nickel’s West Graham Property.

As an advanced project, the combination of the West Graham and Crean Hill 3 assets is a transformational opportunity for SPC Nickel. The historical mineral resources on these properties form one contiguous near-surface deposit and consists of the following: Crean Hill 3 hosts a historic mineral estimate of 16.78Mt at 0.43% Ni and 0.30% Cu (0.53% NiEq); West Graham hosts a historic indicated mineral resource of 8.55Mt at 0.45% Ni, 0.31% Cu (0.55% NiEq) along with an inferred mineral resource of 2.0Mt at 0.38% Ni, 0.30% Cu (0.48% NiEq).

SPC Nickel considers the West Graham and Crean Hill 3 resource estimates to be historic mineral estimates for purposes of NI 43-101.

SPC Nickel is a Canadian public corporation focused on exploring for Ni-Cu-PGMs within the world class Sudbury Mining Camp. SPC Nickel is currently exploring its key 100%-owned exploration project Lockerby East located in the heart of the historic Sudbury Mining Camp that includes the Graham West Resource and the Crean Hill 3 property under option from Vale.

Share this article