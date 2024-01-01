SPC Nickel intersects 1.41% nickel over 16 metres at West Graham, Ontario

Share this article

SPC Nickel Corp. [TSXV-SPC] released new assay results from the 2024 drill program at its West Graham project located in the nickel-copper mining district of Sudbury, Ontario. The 2024 drill program is expected to complete 2,500 metres of drilling over 40 holes. Assay results from three of the 14 holes completed have been received and significant results are presented below. SPC Nickel anticipates completion of drilling by the end of August with additional assay results to follow when available.

Highlights: Hole WG-24-087 intersected 1.05% nickel and 0.30% copper over 16.0 metres from 32.0 to 48.0 metres. This interval is part of a wider interval that returned 0.63% Ni and 0.24% Cu over 41.0 metres from 10.0 to 41.0 metres.

Hole WG-24-088 intersected 1.41% Ni and 0.33% Cu over 16.0 metres from 20.0 to 36.0 metres. This interval is part of a wider interval that returned 0.87% Ni and 0.32% Cu over 37.95 metres from 13.0 to 42.0 metres.

Grant Mourre, CEO and president of SPC Nickel, commented: “When we announced the commencement of drilling at West Graham in May we emphasized our focus on evaluating the project’s potential as a low-strip, higher-grade starter pit. These near-surface results provide clear support for this approach. Importantly, the assays we are releasing today are also of significantly higher grade than those released with the indicated in-pit resource announced in January 2024, which only encourages our already strong belief in the economic upside of the project. We are extremely pleased with these first results and, after a promising start to our 2024 drill campaign, we eagerly antic”pate sharing additional assays over the summer.”

The West Graham project is located in the heart of the Sudbury mining district where nine mines are currently in operation and two more are in the development phase. The region benefits from its proximity to well-developed transportation infrastructure including roads, railways and electrical grid. In addition, West Graham is situated close to processing, smelting and refining assets which include two mills, two smelters and one nickel refinery. Local operators include global mining corporations Vale, Glencore and KGHM.

In January 2024, SPC Nickel announced the maiden mineral resource estimate (MRE) for the West Graham project. The MRE showed an in-pit resource (0.3% nickel equivalent cut-off grade) of indicated resources of 19.3 million tonnes at 0.42% Ni, 0.28% Cu in the indicated category and 3.3 Mt at 0.37% Ni and 0.28% Cu in the inferred category.

The out-of-pit resource (0.7% NiEq cut-off grade) contained a further 3.2 Mt at 0.63% Ni, 0.47% Cu (0.92% NiEq) in the indicated category and 3.9 Mt at 0.69% Ni and 0.43% Cu (0.97% NiEq) in the inferred category.

SPC Nickel is focused on exploring for Ni-Cu-PGMs within the Sudbury mining camp and in Nunavut. SPC Nickel is currently exploring its key 100%-owned exploration project Lockerby East located in the heart of the historic Sudbury mining camp that includes the West Graham resource and the LKE resource.

SPC Nickel also holds three additional projects across Canada including the large camp-scale Muskox project (located in Nunavut), the past producing Aer-Kidd project (located in the Sudbury mining camp) and the Janes project (located 50 km northwest of Sudbury).

