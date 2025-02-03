Sprott discloses holdings in Discovery Silver Corp.

16 hours ago Staff Writer
An Ontario numbered company associated with Bay Street mining financier Eric Sprott has acquired 31.9 million shares Discovery Silver Corp. [DSV-TSXV, DSVSF-OTCQX] pursuant to the automatic conversion of the same number of subscription receipts of Discovery Silver that Sprott acquired on February 3, 2025, through a public offering at 90 cents per subscription receipt that generated $28.7 million.

Prior to the conversion of the subscription receipts, Sprott beneficially owned 89.9 million shares, or approximately 22.3% of the company’s outstanding shares. As a result of the conversion of the subscription receipts, he now owns 121.8 million shares, or 15.3% of the shares outstanding. The acquisition, combined with prior treasury issuances of shares resulted in a decrease in holdings, on a partially diluted basis, of approximately 7.4% since the last filing of an early warning report.

Discovery shares rose 2.15% or $0.06 Thursday to $2.84. The shares currently trade in a 52-week range of $2.86 and 52 cents.

Discovery Silver was in the news recently when it announced details of a definitive deal with Newmont Corp. [NGT-TSX, NEM-NYSE, ASX, PNGX] to acquire the U.S. company’s 100% interest in its Porcupine operations based in and near Timmins, Ont., for a total consideration of US$425 million.

The amount to be paid consisted of US$200 million in cash and US$75 million payable in common shares of Discovery. Both amounts are payable on closing of the transaction, which also includes a deferred payment that will be paid in four annual cash payments of US$37.5 million starting on December 31, 2027.

Discovery Silver has set out to become the mining sector’s next major silver producer by developing its 100%-owned Cordero project in Chihuahua State, Mexico.

The company is led by CEO Tony Makuch, a highly experienced mining executive who previously led the transformation of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd., a company that was acquired in $13.5 billion deal by Agnico-Eagle Mines Ltd. (AEM-TSX, AEM-NYSE) deal in February, 2022.

To fund the Newmont transaction and provide liquidity in support of operating and growing the Porcupine Complex, Discovery has entered into a binding commitment for approximately US$555 million of financing, including US$400 million related to royalty and debt agreements with Franco Nevada Mining Corp. [FNV-TSX, NYSE]  and approximately US$155 million from a bought deal offering of subscription receipts.

The deal establishes Discovery as a new Canadian gold producer with multiple operations in one of the world’s most prolific gold camps, accounting for approximately 70 million ounces of total historic production, with a large base of mineral resources remaining and substantial exploration upside.


