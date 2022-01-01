SRC Announces Carbon Emissions for Q1

Share this article

Stakeholder Gold Corporation (TSXV: SRC) (“Stakeholder” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce the calculation of Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions produced across the Company’s operations in Q1 of 2022.

The World Resource Institute’s greenhouse gas protocol (GHG Protocol) establishes a framework for calculating Scope 1, 2 and 3 carbon emissions. The framework for classifying carbon emissions can be summarized as follows:

SCOPE 1 SCOPE 2 SCOPE 3 Direct Supporting Activities Suppliers & Contractors Fuel Combustion Purchased Electricity Purchased Goods & Services Company Vehicles Heat & Steam Business Travel Fugitive Emissions Retail Logistics Fleet Employee Commuting Waste Disposal Use of Solid Products Transport & Distribution (Upstream / Down) Investments Leased Assets & Franchises

Stakeholder has calculated the following Scope emissions for operations in Q1 of 2022.

Scope 1

Jan Feb Mar TOTAL 1 Quarry Ops. Diesel 14,027 kg CO 2 19,296 kg CO 2 19,296 kg CO 2 52,619 kg CO 2 Fugitive Emissions n/a n/a n/a n/a 2 Vehicles (Gasoline) 2,253 kg CO 2 1,939 kg CO 2 2,889 kg CO 2 7,381 kg CO 2 1 Vehicles (Diesel) 659 kg CO 2 251 kg CO 2 1,219 kg CO 2 2,129 kg CO 2 3 Vehicles (Ethanol) n/a n/a n/a n/a 4 Butane Fuel C 4 H 10 39 kg CO 2 39 kg CO 2 117 kg CO 2 195 kg CO 2 17,278 kg CO 2 21,525 kg CO 2 23,521 kg CO 2 62,324 kg CO 2

1 Using 2.68 kg of CO 2 / litre of diesel (C 12 H 23 ) consumed in operations

2 Using 2.3 kg of CO 2 / litre of gasoline (C 8 H 18 ) consumed in operations

3 Using 0.0 kg of CO 2 / litre of ethanol (C 2 H 5 OH) consumed in operations

4 Using 3.0 kg of CO 2 / kg of butane (C 4 H 10 ) consumed in operations

Scope 2

Jan Feb Mar TOTAL Electricity Water 98.18% * 234.65 kWh – 0 kg CO 2 234.65 kWh – 0 kg CO 2 248.4 kWh – 0 kg CO 2 0 kg CO 2 Electricity Wind 1.8% * 4.30 kWh – 0 kg CO 2 4.30 kWh – 0 kg CO 2 4.55 kWh – 0 kg CO 2 0 kg CO 2 Electricity Solar 0.02% * 0.05 kWh – 0 kg CO 2 0.05 kWh – 0 kg CO 2 0.05 kWh – 0 kg CO 2 0 kg CO 2 239 kWh – 0 kg CO 2 239 kWh – 0 kg CO 2 253 kWh – 0 kg CO 2 0 kg CO 2

* CEMIG DISTRIBUIÇÃO S.A. power generation complex (Water 98.18% – Wind 1.8% – Solar 0.02%)

Scope 3

Jan Feb Mar TOTAL Business Travel 1,500 kg CO 2 1,500 kg CO 2 1,500 kg CO 2 4,500 kg CO 2 Employee Commuting n/a n/a n/a n/a Waste Disposal n/a n/a n/a n/a 1 Transportation 1 14,210 kg CO 2 56,799 kg CO 2 45,574 kg CO 2 116,583 kg CO 2 2 Processing * 352 kg CO 2 1,410 kg CO 2 1,132 kg CO 2 2,894 kg CO 2 3 Transportation 2 12,458 kg CO 2 49,748 kg CO 2 39,912 kg CO 2 102,118 kg CO 2 Investments n/a n/a n/a n/a Leases & Franchises n/a n/a n/a n/a 28,520 kg CO 2 109,457 kg CO 2 88,118 kg CO 2 226,095 kg CO 2

* ENERGIAS do BRASIL S.A. power generation complex (81% – Renewable in 2021)

1 Transportation 1 Transportation of quarry block to client purchasing station

2 Processing Cutting and polishing of quarry materials at client processing sites

3 Transportation 2 Transportation of refined quarry tiles to overseas markets

“The first step in achieving carbon neutrality is to calculate and report on carbon emissions. Our corporate objective for 2022 is to be carbon negative, sequestering more carbon than the sum of our emissions by undertaking reforestation and rewilding initiatives in safe jurisdictions and by protecting the habitats that are rewilded in this way,” stated Christopher Berlet, CEO of Stakeholder.

“We have started this process by establishing carbon reporting protocols and publishing the results of our calculations. The company calculates that in Q1 of 2022 its operations were responsible for 288,329 kg (288.329 Tonnes) of CO 2 emissions from all sources.”

The Company has reported sales in Q1, 2022 of $596,097 CAD vs. sales for Q1, 2021 of $506,342 CAD and gross margin in Q1, 2022 of $500,114 CAD vs. gross margin for Q1, 2021 of $352,282 CAD.

Net profit margin for Q1 of 2022 was calculated at 84% for the quarter.

About Stakeholder

Stakeholder Gold Corp. is a junior resource company developing cash flow from the production and sale of exotic Blue Quartzite at its wholly owned Blue Quartzite quarry in Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Stakeholder Gold Corp. also has 100% ownership of the Ballarat Gold Project which holds 7,442 hectares of claims located in the heart of the White Gold District of the Yukon Territory, Canada. The Company’s Ballarat Project claim group includes an area extending over 10 km of the road construction route for the Northern Gateway Road which is being built to service the White Gold District. The Ballarat claim group also includes title to 10 claims located within the nearby Coffee Project which is being developed by Newmont Corp. south of the Yukon River.

