SRC Provides VLF-EM Interpretation for Skye Gold Zone

Share this article

Stakeholder Gold Corp. (“Stakeholder” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: SRC) is pleased to announce results and interpretation for the VLF-EM (Very Low Frequency – Electro-Magnetic) geophysical survey undertaken on the Company’s 100% owned Ballarat Gold-Copper Project (“Ballarat”) which covers 18,741 Ha in the Heart of the White Gold District of the Yukon Territory, Canada.

The VLF-EM survey was a portion of the 2024 summer exploration program on Ballarat. The 2024 exploration program was comprised of a ground-based VLF-EM survey on the Skye Gold Zone, grid soil sampling on the Loki Copper Zone and a property wide drone magnetic survey.

Results of the drone magnetic survey (Figure 1) and grid soil sampling (Figure 4) are discussed in the news release dated November 12th, 2024. Highlights of this work included the delimitation of a significant, 2.3 km x 530 m, zone of anomalous copper in soils on the Loki Copper Zone and structural interpretation from the magnetic survey which highlighted a series of 2nd – 3rd order faults associated with gold occurrences on the Skye Gold Zone.

Skye Gold Zone VLF-EM Survey

The ground based VLF-EM survey was conducted across the Skye Gold Zone to aid in structural interpretation. The survey was performed with six (6) lines extending for a total of 2.5 line-km. The Skye Gold Zone is located in the central portion of the Ballarat Property and consists of two, NE-SW trending, sub parallel gold in soil anomalies extending approximately 1.9 km and 1.3 km respectively (Figure 2). The two sub parallel gold in soil anomalies are detected in association with locally established indicator minerals Mo (Molybdenum), Pb (Lead), and/or Te (Tellurium). These gold in soil anomalies, and particularly clusters of >50 ppb gold along them, are associated with a series of E-W and NE oriented structures first highlighted by the 2024 drone magnetic survey.

The VLF-EM survey focused on two areas within the Skye Gold Zone. Lines 1,2,3 & 4 were placed on the northern portion of the trend across the gold in soil anomaly extending for 1.9 km. Lines 5 & 6 were placed along the southern end of the trend across the gold in soil anomaly extending for 1.3 km (also Figure 2). The VLF-EM survey lines were designed to cross the gold in soil anomalies, and to provide further information for structural interpretation.

Results

For all of the VLF-EM survey lines, there is a strong correlation between the gold zones detected on surface, cross-cutting structures interpreted from the magnetic survey, and low-resistivity zones resulting from inversion of the VLF-EM sections. These low resistivity zones appear to dip moderately to steeply northwest and are interpreted as primary structural controls to gold mineralization in the area (Figure 3). This structural setting is very similar to, and likely related to, zones of known gold mineralization on the White Gold Property, including the Golden Saddle deposit, which is located some 30 km to the northwest.

The newly defined structural targets on the Skye Gold Zone are considered priority drill targets for the Company in 2025. In addition, these results highlight the necessity for follow up work on a series of gold in soil anomalies (up to 200 ppb Au), the East Zone (Figures 1,2 & 4), located approximately 2 km east of the Skye Gold Zone that are now interpreted to be associated with similar structural controls (1).

See the Company’s news release dated Oct. 20th, 2023. Available on SEDAR.

Figure 1: Drone magnetic survey of the Ballarat Property showing 1VD magnetics and structural interpretation.

Figure 2: Gold in soils on the Skye Zone with VLF lines and structural interpretation.





Figure 3: Cross-section showing gold in soils and resistivity in VLF – Line 1

“Size potential for the Skye Gold Zone is now evidenced across three corroborative studies: geochemical gold signature analysis, magnetic surveys and very low frequency electro-magnetic surveys. The Skye Gold Zone itself extends over two sub-parallel features of 1.9 km and 1.3 km respectively, while recent interpretation suggests to us that the East Zone, which is located some 2 km east of the Skye Gold Zone, may now also have enhanced merit for exploration follow up as a result of revised structural interpretations.”

“2024 exploration work on Ballarat confirms for us size potential for both the Skye Gold Zone and the Loki Copper Zone on the company’s contiguous claim holdings. These exploration targets are separated by approximately 10 km and are located either side of the planned route for the Northern Gateway Road where it is expected to traverse 17 km of company claims. We believe that this combination gives our company shareholders an unparalleled opportunity for value accretion through economic mineral discovery in the Heart of the White Gold District of the Yukon Territory.” Stated Christopher Berlet, President & CEO of Stakeholder.

2025 Exploration

The Company is currently considering plans for the 2025 exploration season. Proposals include up to 2,500 m of drilling, encompassing 8 – 10 holes on the Skye Gold Zone, and 1 – 2 holes on the Loki Copper Zone. Further work is also anticipated to include an expanded grid soil sampling program, geologic mapping and prospecting, and a ground based geophysical survey designed to source and define additional drill targets. Detailed plans for the 2025 season will be released in early spring.

Figure 4: Ballarat Property target areas with gold in soils.

Ballarat Property

The Company’s 100% owned; 18,741-hectare, contiguous claim position covers key ground features in the center of the rapidly evolving White Gold Mining & Exploration District. Stakeholder’s claims are located in the relative center of the White Gold District (Figure 5), north and northeast of Newmont’s (NYSE: NEM) Coffee Gold Project, due north of Western Copper and Gold Corporation’s (TSX: WRN) Casino Project and west, south, and east of White Gold’s (TSX: WGO) regional exploration initiatives.

Figure 5: Ballarat Property regional location.

QAQC and QP Statement

The analytical work for the 2024 program was performed by Bureau Veritas Commodities Canada Ltd., an internationally recognized analytical services provider, at its Vancouver, British Columbia laboratory. Sample preparation was carried out at the company’s Whitehorse, Yukon facility. All soil samples were prepared using procedure SS80 (dry at 60 C and sieve 100g at -80 mesh) and analyzed by method AQ201 (aqua regia digestion and ICP-MS analysis). The work was completed using industry standard procedures, including a quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) program consisting of the insertion of certified standards, blanks, and field duplicates into the sample stream.

Jodie Gibson, M.Sc., P.Geo. is the Qualified Person for the Company, as defined by NI 43-101, and has reviewed and approved the contents of this press release.

For further information please contact:

Stakeholder Gold Corporation

416 525 – 6869

cberlet@stakeholdergold.com

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information. All information, other than information of historical fact, constitute “forward-looking statements” and includes any information that addresses activities, events or developments that the Corporation believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future including the Corporation’s strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance.

Share this article