SSR Mining reports nine workers missing after Copler mine slip, Turkey

SSR Mining Inc. [TSX-SSRM; ASX-SSR] reported that a significant slip occurred at the Copler mine heap-leach pad in Turkey at approximately 6:30 a.m. ET on February 13, 2024. At present, SSR Mining can confirm nine individuals are unaccounted for at site and its efforts right now continue to focus on locating its colleagues who are missing and ensuring that all its people are accounted for and safe. All operations at the mine remain suspended.

The health, safety and well-being of SSR Mining employees, contractors and their families are, and continue to be, the company’s No. 1 priority. Emergency response teams are actively focused on search-and-rescue efforts as the company works to locate the unaccounted-for employees. Over 400 personnel from the Turkey national disaster relief agency are on scene to assist in the rescue efforts.

SSR Mining is providing its full co-operation to the regulators on site, and the company wants to thank them for their assistance.

SSR Mining’s emergency response protocol has also been focused on containment and environmental sampling, with the support of third party experts. Preliminary surface water sampling has been conducted, and to date all samples are within the normal values. Further information will be publicly disclosed as it becomes available.

SSR Mining is a leading, free-cash-flow-focused gold company with four producing operations located in the United States, Turkey, Canada and Argentina, combined with a global pipeline of high-quality development and exploration assets. Over the past three years, the four operating assets combined have produced on average more than 700,000 gold equivalent ounces annually.

