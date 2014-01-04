St-Georges drills 0.18% nickel over 78 metres at Manicouagan

Share this article

St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. [SX-CSE; SXOOF-OTCQB; 85G1-FSE] reported some of the preliminary results for the company’s fall 2022 drill program at the 100%-optioned Manicouagan project 350 km northwest of Baie-Comeau, Quebec.

A series of results were received and interpreted for most intervals for which grades did not reach the threshold limits more than once. The one exception is hole MN22-03, which has reached lab assay threshold limits multiple times on some intervals. At the time of this press release, results from that hole are being analyzed and compiled to be released in the coming days.

The company is also in receipt of a draft preliminary report of the airborne geophysics that contains important information that will be central to future exploration campaigns on the project. A complete report should be available to the company’s geologists by Q3, and a summary of its findings will be disclosed at that time.

An additional six-hole program was conducted in spring 2023 for 1,424 metres. The total for both programs is 3,229 metres.

Fall 2022 drilling results: Drill holes MN22-01 through MN22-05 tested the western extensions of the Bob zone. Holes MN22-002, 003 and 004 encountered visible semi-massive to massive zones of sulphide mineralization within a broader zone of disseminated mineralization extending the Bob zone another 20 metres to the west.

MN22-04 intersected 2.51% nickel, 1.635% copper, 0.064% cobalt, 2.34 g/t platinum and 2.77 g/t palladium over one metre occurring within a six-metre zone averaging 0.49% nickel, 0.02% cobalt, 0.05% chrome, 0.03% copper, 0.41 g/t platinum, 0.50 g/t palladium and 5.9% magnesium. The hole is an offset of MN22-03 and starts at a depth of six metres.

Hole MN22-02 intersected a zone of 22 metres of 0.16% nickel, 0.01% cobalt, 0.16% chrome, 0.04 g/t platinum, 0.13 g/t palladium and 15.2% magnesium, including 0.65% nickel, 0.185% copper, 0.048% cobalt, 0.4 g/t platinum and 1.58 g/t palladium over one metre. This intercept is included within a 23-metre zone.

The hole is an offset of MN22-01 and starts at a depth of 17 metres. Hole MN22-01 appears to have been positioned in the footwall of the zone intersecting nine metres of 0.16% nickel, 0.01% cobalt, 0.16% chrome, 0.03 g/t platinum, 0.05 g/t palladium and 16.2% magnesium.

Hole MN22-05 intersected an intermittent zone of weakly mineralized rock near surface over 17 metres grading 0.07% nickel, 0.01% cobalt, 0.09% chrome, 0.01 g/t platinum, 0.01 g/t palladium, and 8.7% magnesium.

Holes MN22-06 through 09 were drilled in a north-south fence approximately 60 metres east of Holes MN21-17 and 18. These holes were planned to test extensions of the Bob Zone but failed to find high grades. MN22-006 through 008 didn’t encounter any significant ultramafic rocks or significant mineralization. Hole MN22-09 intersected weak mineralization in three bands from two to six metres grading up to 955 ppm arsenic, 0.011% cobalt, 0.16% chrome, 13% magnesium, 0.14% nickel, 0.021 ppm platinum and 0.021 ppm palladium.

Holes MN22-10 and 011 were drilled approximately 215 metres west of Hole MN22-05, testing a magnetic high. They were drilled off the same pad, which offset the magnetic high to the south by 100 metres. Both holes encountered thick intercepts of low-grade mineralization.

MN22-010 intersected 78 metres grading 0.18% nickel, 0.011% cobalt, 0.2% chrome, 6% iron, 16.6% magnesium, 515 ppm arsenic, 0.01 ppm platinum, and 0.01 ppm palladium from 64 to 141 metres.

Hole MN22-11 intersected 50 metres of 0.16% nickel, 0.01% cobalt, 0.17% chrome, 6% iron, 738 ppm arsenic, 0.008 ppm platinum, and 0.007 ppm palladium. Hole MN22-11 ended in two metres of similar grades from 145 to 147. This hole was continued to 231 metres in the 2023 Program.

The Bob Zone has high grades of nickel, copper, cobalt, and PGEs along an easterly trending fault zone traceable for up to 280 metres in length.

Holes MN22-10 and 011 have a high background of arsenic similar to the high-grade nickel-copper-PGE results in the Bob Zone. Visual logging of the core and localized XRF readings have identified blebs and narrow veinlets associated with bedding planes containing much higher grades than the average. These were not broken out individually during sampling but rather have been consolidated in 1-metre sections.

The addition of elevated magnesium content in certain assay results presented here indicate an ultramafic host rock. In addition, arsenic is becoming a pathfinder mineral that, in many cases, aligns with nickel and PGEs. This knowledge will help guide further exploration drilling.

All 2023 drilling has been logged and is being split for distribution to an ALS laboratory.

Additional work on the property will take advantage of the new EM and magnetic surveys and new understandings of the structure and surface geochemical targeting of arsenic. These advancements in understanding will provide vectoring in on further high grades of mineralization first identified in the Bob Zone. The Tom, Derniere Chance, and Sam areas stretch over a 5-km corridor from the Bob Zone. These areas of known mineralization at surface and in single and multiple intercepts are of similar grades and widths to Bob.

