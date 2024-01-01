Stakeholder Begins Ballarat Exploration, 2025

Share this article

Stakeholder Gold Corp. (“Stakeholder” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: SRC, OTC: SKHRF) is pleased to announce that the Company has initiated it’s 2025 exploration program on the Ballarat Gold-Copper Project located in the heart of the White Gold District of the Yukon Territory, Canada. The exploration program this year will include maiden diamond drilling on both the Skye Gold Zone and the Loki Copper Zone targets.

Ballarat Exploration Program 2025

The Company is planning to drill 1,600 meters over 8 drill holes targeting two previously identified and documented zones of mineralization, the Skye Gold Zone and the Loki Copper Zone. The Skye Gold Zone and the Loki Copper Zone are separated by approximately 8-10 km and the targets are situated on either side of the planned route for the Resource Gateway Road. The Company expects to drill approximately 1,200 meters on the Skye Gold Zone and 400 meters on the Loki Copper Zone. For both targets the purpose of this initial drilling is to confirm structural controls, mineralization, and grade. In addition to the drilling, 2025 exploration activities will include further geologic mapping and prospecting.

Skye Gold Zone

The Skye Gold Zone is located in the north-center section of the Ballarat Gold-Copper Project claims and consists of two, subparallel, 1.9 km and 1.3 km gold in soil trends associated with ENE oriented structures. These subparallel structures are found to be coincident with low-resistivity zones outlined in the 2024 VLF-EM surveys. These low resistivity zones appear to dip moderately to steeply northwest and are interpreted as primary structural controls for gold mineralization in the district. This structural setting is very similar to other known zones of gold mineralization in the area, including the Golden Saddle deposit, which is located some 30 km to the northwest.

Drilling on the Skye Gold Zone will focus initially on the strongest gold in soil anomalies identified along the northern portion of the trend. This program will include up to 6 holes (1,200 m) testing a combined strike length of 200 m.

Loki Copper Zone

The Loki Copper Zone is located approximately 7.5 km SE of the Skye Gold Zone and consists of a 2.3 km x 530 m anomalous copper in soils signature associated with a WNW trending Jurassic aged intrusive unit. This intrusive unit is assigned to the Minto suite which indicates potential for mineralization similar to the Minto Cu-Ag-Au mine which is located some 92 km SE of the Ballarat Project area. The Loki Copper Zone is situated east of Ballarat Creek within the southeast sector of the Company’s contiguous claim holdings, and approximately 1 km east of the route proposed for the Northern Gateway Road where it traverses the southern section of the Company’s claim holdings.

Initial drilling on the Loki Copper Zone will consist of 2 drill holes (400 m) designed to cross through the copper in soil anomaly and contact the associated intrusive unit.

Figure 1: Ballarat Project, Skye Gold Zone & Loki Copper Zone.

Figure 2: Ballarat Property regional location.

“Our objective in 2025 is to be able to announce results confirming two new discoveries, one for each of the Skye Gold Zone and the Loki Copper Zone, on the Ballarat Gold-Copper Project in the heart of the White Gold District of the Yukon Territory. We have worked progressively towards this objective over several exploration seasons. This year is expected to be a pivotal year for Stakeholder and for our understanding of the mineralogical potential of the gold and copper trends, respectively, that we have identified and outlined on Ballarat,” stated Christopher Berlet, CEO and Director of Stakeholder.

“If results of drilling confirm mineralization and grade as we expect them to, then we have the potential to identify two new discoveries which are separated by some 8 km and which are located on either side of the planned route for the Resource Gateway Road which is expected to traverse almost 17 km through the center of company claims. The locational advantages of these geological targets, when combined with our understanding of structure and footprint, can lead us quickly to an estimation of size and potential.”

Ballarat Property

The Company’s 100% owned; 18,741-hectare, contiguous claim position covers key ground features in the center of the rapidly evolving White Gold Mining & Exploration District. Stakeholder’s claims are located in the relative center of the White Gold District, north and northeast of Newmont’s (NYSE: NEM) Coffee Gold Project, due north of Western Copper and Gold Corporation’s (TSX: WRN) Casino Project and west, south, and east of White Gold’s (TSX: WGO) regional exploration initiatives.

QP Statement

Jodie Gibson, M.Sc., P.Geo. is the Qualified Person for the Company, as defined by NI 43-101, and has reviewed and approved the contents of this press release.

