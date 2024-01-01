Standard Uranium discovers new uranium targets at Davidson River Project, Saskatchewan

Share this article

Standard Uranium Ltd. [TSXV: STND; OTCQB: STTDF; FSE: 9SU0] provided an update on its summer exploration programs at the Davidson River Project in the southwest Athabasca Basin region, northern Saskatchewan. The company successfully completed the first ExoSphere Multiphysics surveys in the southwest Athabasca uranium district on Davidson River, outlining multiple highly prospective target areas across the Warrior, Bronco, and Thunderbird conductor corridors.

Highlights – Successful ExoSphere Multiphysics Surveys: Combined 3D Ambient Noise Tomography (ANT) and Horizontal-to-Vertical Spectral Ratio (HVSR) velocity models and constrained ground gravity block models have been generated on the Warrior, Bronco, and Thunderbird trends, providing critical subsurface information for guiding ongoing exploration across the project.

Critical Vectors for High-Grade Uranium: Distinct gravity-low anomalies representing potential hydrothermal alteration zones have been identified across all three surveyed structural corridors, overlapping known electromagnetic (EM) conductors, extrapolated basement faults from previous drilling, and basement velocity lows marking structural disruption and/or favorable lithological contrasts. Multiple new targets also coincide with defined EM SmartMatch targets provided by ALS GoldSpot based on machine learning anomaly matching to the Arrow and Triple R deposits.

Fall 2025 Drill Program: The company has secured drilling permits and executed exploration agreements with its Clearwater River Dene Nation (CRDN) partners. With vendors now in place, the company is planning a four-to-six-week drill program scheduled to start in early September 2025.

Sean Hillacre, President & VP Exploration of Standard Uranium, commented, “We have a clear geoscientific recipe for discovery at Davidson River leveraging exploration techniques and success next door at the Arrow and Triple R uranium deposits. The new datasets from our Multiphysics surveys unlock invaluable targeting information at Davidson River with the addition of gravity and seismic data outlining potential areas of significant hydrothermal alteration, akin to the geophysical signatures of nearby high-grade deposits in the same geological domain. The technical team and I are very excited to get the drills into the ground to test these new targets after several years of integrative targeting efforts.”

2025 Drill Program – Integrative Targeting: ANT + HVSR + Gravity grids covering uranium-bearing structural corridors on the project were designed to characterize lithological variations and alteration signatures, in addition to further refining the structural architecture of known basement conductors on Davidson River. The surveys have been completed, providing detailed data on subsurface features and enhancing the understanding of the geological framework in the area.

Along each of the Warrior, Bronco, and Thunderbird conductive trends, multiple gravity-low anomalies have been identified from constrained density models.

These anomalies overlap with known EM conductors, extrapolated oriented core shearing/faulting, and abrupt ANT-HVSR velocity anomalies that may represent basement wedges or vertically offset faulting, typical structural traps for uranium mineralization.

Additionally, where these potential structures intersect gravity-low anomalies, they may indicate structurally focused hydrothermal alteration, such as clay replacement, which is commonly associated with basement-hosted uranium mineralization. The intersection of these geophysical anomalies with modeled graphitic shear zones results in multiple highly prospective drill target areas.

Fall 2025 Diamond Drill Program: The company has completed comprehensive analysis and integration of survey data and plans to execute a diamond drilling program to test high-priority targets generated from the Multiphysics survey results. This 2025 diamond drill program marks the project’s first drilling campaign since 2022.

Drill targets will be prioritized based on integration of positive results from previous drilling, new ANT + HVSR + Gravity anomalies, as well as ALS machine learning SmartMatch targets. The Company has received processed high-confidence datasets from all three survey grids through joint inversion and modeling, resulting in optimized drill targeting for the September 2025 program.

Davidson River is Standard Uranium’s flagship property, located in the southwest Athabasca Uranium District of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, and encapsulates the inferred extension of the structural trend that hosts the Triple R and Arrow uranium deposits.

The Project consists of 10 contiguous mineral dispositions and lies approximately 25 to 30 km west of Arrow and Triple R and 75 km south of the past-producing Cluff Lake uranium mines. The company has completed 16,561 metres of diamond drilling in 39 drill holes on the Davidson River property since 2020, which has further refined the exploration strategy for high-grade basement hosted uranium mineralization on the property.

Results from diamond drilling programs to date highlight the potential for the Davidson River Project to host significant basement hosted unconformity-related uranium mineralization, and the property contains several priority targets along all four trends that warrant further exploration.

