Standard Uranium expands Davidson River drill program, Saskatchewan

Standard Uranium Ltd. [TSXV: STND; OTCQB: STTDF; FSE: 9SU0] reported a significant expansion to the planned diamond drill program at its flagship Davidson River Project in the southwest Athabasca Basin region, northern Saskatchewan. The drill program will now aim to complete between 8,000 to 10,000 metres beginning in May 2026. The company has also closed Tranche 3 of its non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of $503,800.

Davidson River Highlights – Expansion of Drill Program: Due to increased funding, the company will shift the planned Davidson River drill program to begin in spring 2026. The timeline adjustment will decrease cost per metre through utilizing two diamond drills in favorable weather conditions and therefore enable a more efficient drill program with the completion of additional metres of drilling at high-priority targets.

Poised for Discovery: New and refined target areas across the Warrior, Bronco, and Thunderbird conductor corridors are significantly derisked with new high-resolution 3D imaging of basement structures and potential alteration zones, providing key targeting information for spring 2026 drilling.

Multiphysics Results: Standard Uranium in partnership with Fleet Space Technologies Canada Corp. recently executed the first Exosphere Multiphysics survey in the prolific southwest Athabasca Uranium District on the Davidson River project.

Drill Ready: The company has secured all drill permits, has signed Exploration Agreements with our Clearwater River Dene Nation (CRDN) partners, has secured all crucial vendors and drilling is now planned for a four-to-six-week drill program in early spring 2026.

Jon Bey, CEO of Standard Uranium, commented, “Our shareholders and advisors asked us to complete a larger drill program than we originally had planned for this fall based on the targets we are seeing from the work completed this summer. With the recent financial support of our capital raise, we will be fully funded to complete the 8,000 to 10,000 metres of drilling planned. We are extremely excited to get back to our flagship Davidson River project and get those drills turning once again.”

Davidson River covers 30,737 hectares of prime exploration real estate in the Southwest Athabasca Uranium District, highly prospective for basement-hosted uranium deposits along trend from high-grade* uranium deposits under development.

From May 26 to July 8, 2025, the company and Fleet Space completed the first-ever ExoSphere Multiphysics survey grids in the uranium-rich southwest Athabasca Basin region. Multiphysics surveys collected three types of geophysical data (Ambient Noise Tomography (ANT), Horizontal-to-Vertical Spectral Ratio (HVSR), and Gravity) over three (Warrior, Bronco, and Thunderbird) of the four major conductive corridors on the project. The surveys provide critical targeting layers in the form of 3D ANT-HVSR shear velocity models and custom inversion models for subsurface density, leveraging both passive seismic and ground gravity datasets as inputs.

Following post-survey data analysis and integration, the company plans to execute a diamond drill program to begin testing the highest priority targets across all three surveyed conductor corridors. Drilling is planned to be completed the spring/summer of 2026, marking the first drill program on the project since 2022. Positive results from previous drill campaigns will be integrated into drill targeting with the newly acquired Multiphysics data. High confidence datasets from all three survey grids are being used to refine drill targets for a significant summer drill program planned for spring 2026.

Davidson River is Standard Uranium’s flagship property, located in the southwest Athabasca Uranium District of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, and encapsulates the inferred extension of the structural trend that hosts the Triple R and Arrow uranium deposits. The project consists of 10 contiguous mineral dispositions and lies approximately 25 to 30 km west of Arrow and Triple R and 75 km south of the past-producing Cluff Lake uranium mines.

The company has completed 16,561 metres of diamond drilling in 39 drill holes on the Davidson River property since 2020, which has further refined the exploration strategy for high-grade basement hosted uranium mineralization on the property.

Davidson River hosts four main conductive corridors — the Warrior, Bronco, Thunderbird, and Saint trends.

The results from diamond drilling programs to date highlight the potential for the Davidson River Project to host significant basement hosted unconformity-related uranium mineralization, and the property contains several priority targets along all four trends that warrant further exploration.

In connection with closing of Tranche 3 of the private placement offering, the company issued 6,297,500 non-flow-through units (each, an NFT Unit) at a price of $0.08 per NFT Unit. Each NFT Unit consists of one common share of the company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the company at a price of $0.15 at any time by October 2, 2027. To date, the company has issued 15,598,750 NFT Units, and 5,760,000 FT Units, in connection with the private placement offering for combined gross proceeds of $1,823,900.

In connection with Tranche 3, the company paid finders’ fees of $15,828 and issued 197,850 non-transferable share purchase warrants (each, a Finders’ Warrant) to certain arms-length parties who assisted in introducing subscribers to the private placement offering. Each Finders’ Warrant is exercisable on the same terms as the Warrants. All securities issued under Tranche 3 of the private placement offering, and any shares that may be issuable on exercise of any warrants or Finders’ Warrants, are subject to a statutory hold period until February 3, 2026.

The company does not intend to offer any further NFT Units at this time, but will continue to offer up to a further 16,761,000 flow-through units (each, an FT Unit), at a price of $0.10 per FT Unit, for gross proceeds of up to $1,676,100. Each FT Unit consists of one common share of the company, issued as a flow-through share and one-half of one warrant. As result, the FT Units will be subject to a statutory hold period for four-months-and-one-day in accordance with applicable securities laws.

In addition, the company also announced an offering (the LIFE Offering) of up to 25,000,000 FT Units to purchasers resident in Canada, except Québec, pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption for gross proceeds of up to $2,500,000. The LIFE Offering is being conducted as a separate private placement from the existing Private Placement Offering.

The company anticipates net proceeds raised from the Private Placement Offering and the LIFE Offering will be used for the exploration of the company’s Saskatchewan uranium projects and for working capital purposes. Completion of the offering of additional FT Units and the LIFE Offering are subject to TSX Venture approval.

Standard Uranium holds interest in over 235,435 acres (95,277 hectares) in the Athabasca Basin. Since its establishment, Standard Uranium has focused on the identification, acquisition, and exploration of Athabasca-style uranium targets with a view to discovery and future development.

Standard Uranium’s Davidson River Project, in the southwest part of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, comprises ten mineral claims over 30,737 hectares. Davidson River is prospective for basement-hosted uranium deposits due to its location along trend from recent high-grade uranium discoveries. However, owing to the large project size with multiple targets, it remains broadly under-tested by drilling. Recent intersections of wide, structurally deformed and strongly altered shear zones provide significant confidence in the exploration model and future success is expected.

Standard Uranium’s eastern Athabasca projects comprise over 43,185 hectares of prospective land holdings.

Standard Uranium’s Sun Dog project, in the northwest part of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, is comprised of nine mineral claims over 19,603 hectares. The Sun Dog project is prospective for basement and unconformity hosted uranium deposits yet remains largely untested by sufficient drilling despite its location proximal to uranium discoveries in the area.

