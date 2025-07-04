Standard Uranium mobilizes exploration crews to Corvo Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

Share this article

Standard Uranium Ltd. [TSX-V: STND; OTCQB: STTDF; Frankfurt: FWB: 9SU0] reported that 2025 exploration programs have begun on its Corvo Uranium Project, currently under a three-year earn-in option agreement with Aventis Energy Inc. [CSE: AVE]. The company mobilized to site on July 4, 2025, to begin a detailed mapping and sampling program across historical uranium showings and zones of interest.

Highlights: High-Grade Uranium at Surface: A prospecting, mapping, and geochemical sampling program is currently underway to ground-truth historical uraniferous outcrops including the Manhattan showing (1.19 to 5.98% U 3 O 8 ) and SMDI showing 2052 (0.137% U 3 O 8 and 2,300 ppm Th).

Integrated Target Development: The results of the recent airborne TDEM survey are currently undergoing geophysical inversion, interpretation, and modelling to prioritize target areas for inaugural drilling.

Inaugural Drill Program: A diamond drill program is being planned for Q1 2026 to begin testing targets developed and ranked through the detailed programs that will be executed in 2025.

“Getting boots on the ground at Corvo for the first time has been exceptional so far. Confirming the multiple historical uranium showings on the Project and taking new samples will allow us to confirm uranium grades and build a comprehensive understanding of the geology across Corvo prior to our maiden drill program,” said Sean Hillacre, President & VP Exploration of Standard Uranium. “Additionally, we have multiple work programs planned that will add value and bolster our targeting strategy on the project throughout 2025.

2025 Exploration Plans: The company’s technical team mobilized to the Corvo Project on July 4, 2025, to undertake a detailed mapping, prospecting, and sampling program to ground-truth historical uranium showings at surface. Collected grab samples will be transported to Saskatchewan Research Council Geoanalytical Laboratories in Saskatoon, SK for geochemical analysis. Results will be released and incorporated into the first NI 43-101 technical report on the Project.

Supplementary geophysical surveys across the project are being designed to further refine drill targets for an inaugural drill program. The Company plans to complete a high-resolution ground gravity survey across the main conductive trends on the Project, aiming to identify potential hydrothermal alteration halos which could be related to basement-hosted uranium mineralization.

Earlier this year, the company contracted Axiom Exploration Group Ltd. in partnership with New Resolution Geophysics to carry out a helicopter-borne Xcite time domain electromagnetic and total field magnetic survey over the Corvo Project. The survey totalled approximately 1,380 line-kms with a traverse line spacing of 100 metres and tie-line spacing of 1,000 m. The airborne TDEM survey outlines several kilometers of conductive anomalies and magnetic features in bedrock, effectively enhancing the resolution of the conductive trends on the project.

The magnetic survey component of the TDEM survey contributes to definition of potential fault systems and structural trends not previously identified across the project related to historical uranium showings at surface and in historical drill holes.

Ongoing geophysical interpretation and modeling is planned throughout 2025 to integrate historical surveys with newly collected datasets, which will provide high-priority drill targets and significantly derisk the Project prior to modern drilling next year.

The company believes the Project is highly prospective for the discovery of shallow, high-grade basement-hosted uranium mineralization akin to the Rabbit Lake deposit and the recently discovered Gemini Mineralized Zone. Located just outside the current margin of the Athabasca Basin, Corvo boasts shallow drill targets with bedrock under minimal cover of glacial till. Several outcrop showings of mineralized veins and fractures are present on the Project, notably the Manhattan Showing that returned historical sample results up to 59,800 ppm uranium at surface and has never been drill tested.

