Standard Uranium posts exploration plans for Corvo Project, Saskatchewan

Standard Uranium Ltd. [TSXV: STND; OTCQB: STTDF; FSE: 9SU0] provided a summary of 2025 exploration programs planned on its Corvo Uranium Project, Saskatchewan, under a three-year earn-in option agreement with Aventis Energy Inc. [CSE: AVE].

Highlights: High-grade Uranium at Surface: A prospecting, mapping, and geochemical sampling program is planned for July 2025 to ground-truth historical uraniferous outcrops including the Manhattan showing (1.19 to 5.98% U 3 O 8 ) and SMDI showing 2052 (0.137% U 3 O 8 and 2,300 ppm Th).

High-Resolution Geophysics: An extensive ground gravity survey is being planned for Q4 2025, designed to identify density anomalies potentially representing hydrothermal alteration systems coincident with newly refined electromagnetic (EM) conductor trends across the project.

Integrated Target Development: The results of the recent airborne TDEM survey and the planned ground gravity survey will be subject to geophysical inversion, interpretation, and modelling, and integrated with the Project’s existing datasets, to prioritize target areas for inaugural drilling.

Inaugural Drill Program: A diamond drill program is being planned for Q1 2026 to begin testing targets developed and ranked through the detailed programs that will be executed in 2025.

Sean Hillacre, President & VP Exploration of Standard Uranium, commented: “The technical team and I are looking forward to getting boots on the ground at Corvo for the first time. We have multiple work programs planned that will add value and bolster our targeting strategy on the project throughout 2025 ahead of our maiden drilling program.”

2025 Exploration Plans: Earlier this year, the company contracted Axiom Exploration Group Ltd. in partnership with New Resolution Geophysics to carry out a helicopter-borne Xcite time domain electromagnetic and total field magnetic survey over the Corvo Project.

The survey totalled approximately 1,380 line-km with a traverse line spacing of 100 metres and tie-line spacing of 1,000 metres. The airborne TDEM survey outlines several kilometers of conductive anomalies and magnetic features in bedrock, effectively enhancing the resolution of the conductive trends on the project.

The magnetic survey component of the TDEM survey contributes to definition of potential fault systems and structural trends not previously identified across the project related to historical uranium showings at surface and in historical drill holes.

The company will undertake a detailed mapping, prospecting, and sampling program to ground-truth historical uranium showings at surface in early July 2025. Samples will be shipped to Saskatchewan Research Council Geoanalytical Laboratories in Saskatoon, SK for geochemical analysis. Results will be released and incorporated into the NI 43-101 technical report on the project.

Supplementary geophysical surveys across the project are being designed to further refine drill targets for an inaugural drill program. The company plans to complete a high-resolution ground gravity survey across the main conductive trends on the project, aiming to identify potential hydrothermal alteration halos which could be related to basement-hosted uranium mineralization.

Ongoing geophysical interpretation and modeling is planned throughout 2025 to integrate historical surveys with newly collected datasets, which will provide high-priority drill targets and significantly derisk the Project prior to modern drilling next year.

The company believes the project is highly prospective for the discovery of shallow, high-grade basement-hosted uranium mineralization akin to the Rabbit Lake deposit and the recently discovered Gemini Mineralized Zone. Located just outside the current margin of the Athabasca Basin, Corvo boasts shallow drill targets with bedrock under minimal cover of glacial till. Several outcrop showings of mineralized veins and fractures are present on the Project, notably the Manhattan Showing that returned historical grab sample results 59,800 ppm uranium at surface and has never been drill tested.

Standard Uranium holds interest in over 233,455 acres (94,476 hectares) in the world-class Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada. Since its establishment,

Standard Uranium’s eastern Athabasca projects comprise over 42,384 hectares of prospective land holdings. The eastern basin projects are highly prospective for unconformity related and/or basement hosted uranium deposits based on historical uranium occurrences, recently identified geophysical anomalies, and location along trend from several high-grade uranium discoveries.

