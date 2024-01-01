Standard Uranium updates three Eastern Athabasca Uranium Projects, Saskatchewan

Share this article

Standard Uranium Ltd. [TSXV: STND; OTCQB: STTDF; FSE: 9SU] provided a summary of geophysical programs on three of its 100%-owned Eastern Athabasca Basin uranium projects as part of its targeted exploration strategies to continue advancing its uranium portfolio in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan towards discovery.

The company has received positive results from two high-resolution ground gravity surveys on the Atlantic and Rocas projects and an airborne time domain electromagnetic (TDEM) survey on the Corvo project. High-priority exploration targets are being refined for each project based on prospective survey results and historical exploration data.

Highlights – Integrative Exploration Strategy: The geophysical surveys provide new data layers to characterize lithological variations and identify potential alteration signatures, in addition to further refining the structural architecture and known basement conductors related to uranium mineralization on the projects.

New Uranium Targets: The ground gravity grids completed on the early-stage Rocas and Atlantic projects and airborne TDEM survey covering the Corvo project have provided key geological information outlining high-priority exploration targets for high-grade uranium.

Third-Party Data Analysis: Third-party processing of Atlantic and Rocas gravity data via Convolutions Geoscience aids in pinpointing high-priority drill targets comprising potential alteration signatures corresponding to complex structural trends.

Expanded Landholdings: The company added nearly 45,000 acres of prospective land to its portfolio in 2024 through project expansion and staking, increasing exposure to the eastern Athabasca uranium district, providing additional joint venture and land deal opportunities.

“The discovery potential on our Eastern Athabasca projects continues to expand through meaningful exploration, and the results of the recent geophysical programs have bolstered our targeting strategy in this exciting district,” said Sean Hillacre, President & VP Exploration. “With these newly acquired layers of geoscience in our targeting toolbox, our technical team and I are eager to get these projects optioned and begin testing multiple exciting new target areas.”

Standard Uranium holds more than 233,000 acres of prime exploration real estate across the prolific Athabasca Basin region, which hosts the highest-grade uranium deposits on the planet. The company boasts an attractive portfolio of uranium exploration projects which are available for joint venturing, ranging from early-stage to drill-ready projects throughout the Athabasca region. Importantly, these are “turn-key opportunities” with permits in hand, First Nations agreements signed, vendors secured, and with highly prospective uranium targets. The company is actively seeking new joint venture partners on these projects.

MWH Geo-Surveys (Canada) Ltd. completed high-resolution ground gravity surveys along known conductive exploration trends on the Rocas project and spanning the central claims of the Atlantic project. The surveys are designed to aid in the identification of potential zones of hydrothermal alteration of host rocks associated with uranium mineralization events.

The gravity surveys across the conductive structural corridors will improve definition of drill targets for future exploration programs. Convolutions Geoscience have completed detailed inversion and 3D modeling, which will provide additional vectoring layers for future drill programs. Value-added products include 3D density inversions, depth slices, modeling interpretation, and expert recommendations.

Four new drill target zones have been identified on the Rocas project, outlined via the confluence of low gravity anomalies, historical surface mineralization, lakebed geochemical anomalies, EM conductors, and crosscutting fault zones.

Axiom Exploration Group Ltd., in partnership with New Resolution Geophysics, carried out a helicopter-borne Xcite time domain electromagnetic and total field magnetic survey over the Corvo project. The survey totalled approximately 1,380 line-km with a traverse line spacing of 100 metres and tie-line spacing of 1,000 metres. The Xcite is an advanced TDEM system capable of mapping subtle conductive units through a variety of geologic environments.

The airborne TDEM survey outlined several kilometers of conductive anomalies and magnetic features in bedrock, effectively enhancing the resolution of the conductive trends on the project. The magnetic survey contributes to definition of potential fault systems and structural trends not previously identified across the project related to historical uranium showings at surface and in historical drill holes.

Standard Uranium holds interest in over 233,455 acres (94,476 hectares) in the world-class Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Standard Uranium’s Davidson River Project, in the southwest part of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, comprises ten mineral claims over 30,737 hectares. Davidson River is prospective for basement-hosted uranium deposits due to its location along trend from recent high-grade uranium discoveries.

However, owing to the large project size with multiple targets, it remains broadly under-tested by drilling. Recent intersections of wide, structurally deformed and strongly altered shear zones provide significant confidence in the exploration model and future success is expected.

Standard Uranium’s eastern Athabasca projects comprise over 42,384 hectares of prospective land holdings. The eastern basin projects are highly prospective for unconformity related and/or basement hosted uranium deposits.

Standard Uranium’s Sun Dog project, in the northwest part of the Athabasca Basin, is comprised of nine mineral claims over 19,603 hectares. The Sun Dog project is prospective for basement and unconformity hosted uranium deposits yet remains largely untested.

