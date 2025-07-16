Star Copper raising $4.0 million from amended financing, shares up

Share this article

Star Copper Corp. [STCU-CSE, STCUF-OTCQX, SOP-FWB] has announced details of an amended and restated non-brokered private placement (the LIFE offering) that is expected to raise $4 million. That’s up from a previous target of $2.5 million that was outlined in a press release on July 16, 2025.

It intends to raise that amount from the sale of 2.7 million “flow-through” units (the FT Units) at a price of $1.50 per FT unit under the listed issuer Financing Exemption.

Each FT unit will consist of one “flow-through” common share and one flow-through common share purchase warrant. Each FT warrant will be exercisable to acquire one common share at a price of $1.60 per warrant share for 24 months from the LIFE closing date.

On Tuesday, the shares rose 8.8% or 14 cents to $1.73. The shares trade in a 52-week range of $1.68 and 11.5 cents.

Star Copper, a critical mineral exploration and development company, aims to advance its British Columbia Star Project where the company said significant exploration work, including historical drilling has confirmed open mineralization at depth in all directors. The project is located in the Golden Triangle area.

On Tuesday, the company released a summary of the latest activity at the ongoing drill program at the Star project. It said the 2025 drill campaign has been designed to test both the lateral and vertical continuity of mineralized zones previously identified from over $10million in prior drilling and exploration campaigns.

It said drilling encompasses targets identified as near-surface oxide zones, deep porphyry-style mineralization, and structures associated with the “Star Fault” and “Dick Creek Fault.’’ The company is investigating beyond previously drilled depths and is nearing the midway point of up to 4,000 metres of drilling across six primary drill holes (hole A to F), with holes A, B and C now complete.

Star Copper recently said it has struck a definitive deal to acquire a 100% interest in the Copperline Property in north-central British Columbia.

The Copperline property consists of eight mineral claims totaling approximately 4,500 hectares, situated near Skutsil Knob at the south end of the Driftwood Range, approximately 120 kilometres northeast of Smithers B.C.

Historical exploration dates back to the 1930s, with trenching by Cominco followed by diamond drilling in the 1970s by Craigmont Mines Ltd., and further work by Kit Resources Ltd. in the early 2000s.

Highlight results include 25.0 metres of 2.54% copper, 50.4 g/t silver, including 38.7 metres of 1.82% copper, 37.7 g/t silver, also 7.7 metres of 1.80% copper and 37.7 g/t silver.

Star Copper said it entered into an agreement with Zimtu Capital Corp. [ZC-TSXV] on July 14, 2025, under the deal, Star has agreed to deliver the $350,000 in cash payments and 500,000 common shares, plus a 2.0% net smelter return royalty.

