Starr Peak drills 5.03% ZnEq over 12.5 metres at NewMetal, Quebec

Starr Peak Mining Ltd. [STE-TSXV; STRPF-OTC] reported drilling results on its 100%-optioned NewMetal property, located in the Abitibi greenstone belt of Quebec near the town of Normetal. The continuing drill program targets the Normetmar Deep zone, located directly below the Normetmar high grade zinc deposit and approximately one kilometre West of the historic Normetal Mine which produced ~10.1M tonnes of 2.15% copper, 5.12% zinc, 0.549 g/t gold, and 45.25 g/t silver.

Recent results include deep drilling of the Normetmar trend in hole STE-21-92-W3 has intersected a high-grade copper interval of over 15% chalcopyrite mineralization over 3.7 metres. Chalcopyrite is a copper mineral (3% chalcopyrite equals 1% copper).

Recent Deep zone drilling results include 5.03% ZnEq (zinc equivalent) over 12.5 metres in hole STE-22-092-W2, which includes 1.01% copper. A new volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) horizon has been discovered in the northern half of the property.

Johnathan More, chairman and CEO, commented: “We are very excited by the results of our ongoing drilling campaign. Drilling of the Deep zone continues to return economic intervals, including 5.03% ZnEq over 12.5 metres in hole STE-22-092-W2. The wedge hole above this one has intersected a copper-rich interval of 3.7 metres carrying over 15% chalcopyrite for which assays are pending. In the Northern part of the NewMetal property, a newly discovered volcanogenic massive sulphide horizon highlights the potential of Starr Peak’s ground for new discoveries and project value creation/enhancements. The discovery also reinforces the exploration strategy our technical team is following.”

A new volcanogenic massive sulphide horizon has been discovered 3 km north of the Normetmar historical deposit. The horizon is hosted in intermediate volcanics from the lower member of the Normetal volcanic complex). Three holes have intersected the horizon, with hole STE-22-98 intersecting 15.35 metres of sulphide mineralization, including 9.45 metres of semi-massive to massive sulphides. Trace amounts of chalcopyrite, sphalerite and galena were observed along with a chert rich interval in the core, which may suggest a fertile VMS horizon is in place. The holes that intersected sulphide intervals are described as follows:

The ongoing drill program continues targeting the Normetmar Deep zone, located directly below the Normetmar high-grade zinc deposit. A mother hole is also planned to test the occurrence of a deeper zone, below the Deep zone. A second rig continues targeting the 4 km long prolific Normetmar-Normetal lithological contact within the property, taking into account the many new massive sulphide intercepts from the 2021-2022 program. The third rig has moved from the VTEM targets to test the continuity of the historical gold occurrences on the Rousseau and Turgeon Lake Gold properties located East of Normetal. Remaining results of winter drilling campaign, targeting the northern part of the Newmetal property, will be released as soon as the BHEM surveys are completed and analytical results are received.





