Stellar AfricaGold updates Tichka Est and Zuenoula gold projects, Africa

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. [TSXV: SPX] provided updates on its Tichka Est Gold Project in Morocco and its Zuénoula Gold Project in Côte d’Ivoire.

Tichka Est Gold Project – Morocco: All exploration activities at the Tichka Est Gold Project are proceeding as planned. All activities are on schedule and on budget.

Stellar has an ongoing mapping, prospecting and sampling program focused initially at the region of the Zone B gold discovery and thereafter expanding to the other regions of the Tichka Ext permits group.

Infrastructure improvements are ahead of schedule. Rehabilitation of the company’s 8.5-km access road from the 2,000-meter starting point to the 2,500-metre level of Structure B is complete. Additional new road works to other areas of interest across the permit area has commenced.

Once access road construction is substantially advanced the heavy equipment on site will be redirected to additional mechanical trenching across known and projected areas of mineralization.

Stellar welcomes consulting structural geologist David Selley of Base Instinct Geological Consultants who began on-site work at Tichka Ext May 4, 2025. Dr. Selly is conducting an in-depth structural assessment of Tichka Est’s known mineralized zones particularly focusing on Structure B zone. His conclusions will assist in refining the Tichka Est geological model.

All of these current exploration activities, the trenching, mapping, sampling and structural assessment, are essential preparatory steps which are leading up to the major exploration focus of the 2025 exploration program being the summer drilling campaign to be coupled with a high-resolution topographic survey to assist accurate drill collar planning and program execution.

Zuénoula Project – Côte d’Ivoire: Stellar AfricaGold reported that its management team recently completed a successful site visit to the 396 km² Zuenoula gold permit in central Côte d’Ivoire. Benefiting from favorable dry-season conditions, site geologists finalized sample collection for the stream sediment sampling campaign, designed to evaluate gold anomalies and identify new targets within the permit area.

Collected samples have been dispatched to the laboratory, with analytical results expected in late May 2025. Based on the results, the additional exploration programs will focus on detailed geological mapping and structural interpretation upstream of the identified anomalies areas of interest in this underexplored permit area.

Tichka Est Zone B Gold Discovery: The identified Zone B structures are within an approximately 1 km2 area of the 82 km2 total area of the Tichka Est Gold Project. To date, Stellar has built an 8.5-km mountain access road and conducted extensive mapping, sampling and trenching focusing on the regions in and around Zone B.

Thus far three significant zones of gold mineralization have been discovered with much of the overall Tichka Est project area still unexplored or only superficially examined.

At the Zone B several programs of mechanical and hand trenches delivered a series of impressive assay results including trenches MT1 3.5 g/t gold over 155.7 metres, MT2 1.52 g/t gold over 39.7 metres and 1.58 g/t gold over 8.6 metres, MT3 1.27 g/t gold over 80 metres, T7B 3.4 g/t gold over 20 metres, T6B 3.4 g/t gold over 17 metres, and T2B 4.56 g/t gold over 15 metres. Zone B is the primary exploration target for 2025 although Stellar will continue reconnaissance exploration throughout the Tichka Est Gold Project permits area.

The 395.8 km2 Zuénoula gold exploration permit is located in central Côte d’Ivoire in the margin between granitoids and the Birimian greenstone belt along a regional NE–SW trending shear zone. The Zuénoula Gold Project Exploration activities will target a 22 km long E-NE trending shear zone interpreted by historic air magnetic data.

The Zuénoula Gold permit is well-located geologically within the centre of recent major gold discoveries in Côte d’Ivoire, including 100 km to the South-East the Yaouré Gold Mine operated by Perseus Mining Ltd. [TSX: PRU] commenced production in 2021; 150 km northeast of the Lafigué Gold Mine under construction by Endeavour Mining Corp. [TSX: EDV] with production scheduled for Q3 2024 2024; and 100 km northwest of the Séguéla Gold Mine operated by Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [TSX: FVI] that commenced production in May 2023.

