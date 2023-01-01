Sterling Metals drills 0.24% copper over 25 metres at Adeline, Labrador

Share this article

Sterling Metals Corp. [TSXV-SAG; OTCQB-SAGGF] reported assay results from its inaugural drilling on the Adeline project in Labrador, Canada. A total of 1,930 meters of drilling was completed in 11 drill holes focused on testing the Ellis Main prospect and the Whiskey target. In addition to the drilling campaign, the company completed a surface sampling program from outcrops in the Whiskey area.

Highlights: Inaugural drilling across the 44km x 7km basin tested two initial targets on opposite ends of the basin, with 10 of 11 holes intersecting copper mineralization, underscoring the robustness of the system.

At Ellis, eight holes tested the historic mineralized grey bed at depth and along strike with the following results: ELS-23-007 intersected an extensive copper zone over a 150m by 100m area, with 25m of 0.24% copper and 4.05 g/t silver, including 2.6m of 0.87% copper and 11.54 g/t silver.

While the grey bed unexpectedly thinned, drilling intersection a mafic sill, a rock type differing from initial expectations, though typical in systems of this nature. Notably, visuals confirmed 6 copper minerals across this 25-metre wide zone with extensive copper oxides suggesting potential at depth of sulphide accumulations.

At Whiskey located 25km east of Ellis, three holes showed pinching of the grey bed with narrower mineralization including: WHS-23-010 intersected 3.1 metres of 0.96% copper and 11.78 g/t silver, including 0.7 metres of 3.54% copper and 46 g/t silver.

WHS-23-011 intersected 2.1 metres of 1.20% copper and 16.43 g/t silver and 0.6 metres of 3.22% copper and 46 g/t silver.

Additionally, encouraging sampling of outcrops south of drilling in the Whiskey area showed additional emerging copper trends on the eastern portion of the basin with 17 samples grading higher than 0.5% Cu and up to 2.44% copper.

Camp was winterized prior to demobilization and a drill remains on site for a potential winter program.

Mathew Wilson, CEO, stated, “The discovery of a big metal district requires a big metal system, which is exactly what we have at Adeline. The macro environment for copper remains very promising and even more so here at home in Canada. Our aim is to establish a copper project capable of putting Canada back on the copper map and this is just the first step. We are currently evaluating the data to identify a clear path to targeting both at Ellis and across the entirety of the 44km x 7km system. With over $4 million in the treasury, we are confident our systematic approach to targeting will result in an efficient and successful program when we return to drill at Adeline.”

In addition to the drilling program, the company collected a total of 34 outcrop surface samples at the Whiskey target area. 17 of the samples graded higher than 0.5% copper and the range of values was between 0.002% copper and 2.44%. The samples were taken mostly to the south of the Whiskey drilling along additional emerging copper trends. In many cases the sample locations were taken along the historical IP grid and coincident with chargeability anomalies that came to surface.

The company is undertaking a number of exploration activities to extract further value from both recent drilling and historical data.

Currently, the field team is carrying out a physical property study on Sterling Metals 2023 core and historical core available in the Newfoundland and Labrador core library in Goose Bay.

Interpretation of the data from a DIGHEM airborne EM survey flown in 1992 for Noranda Exploration is underway. This study will lead to sites which should be visited in the next exploration campaign for groundwork in 2024.

Adeline Project, Labrador: Comprised of roughly 30,000 hectares and a 44-km strike of copper-silver-rich terrain, Adeline covers the youngest middle Mesoproterozoic volcano-sedimentary sequences, known as the Seal Lake Group.

