Sterling Metals drills multiple zones of bornite at newly renamed Soo Copper Project, Ontario

Sterling Metals Corp. [TSXV: SAG; OTCQB: SAGGF] reported results from the first of four diamond drill holes (MJ-25-01) recently completed at its newly renamed Soo Copper Project, formerly Copper Road, located in Batchewana Bay, Ontario.

The hole has successfully demonstrated a continuous, bulk-tonnage copper-molybdenum-silver-gold (Cu-Mo-Ag-Au) target, called the GFP Porphyry (GFP Porphyry), highlighting the Project’s significant mineral potential.

Highlights: Broad, near-surface zone of high tenor chalcopyrite-bornite copper mineralization starting at 14.3m (overburden to 13.3m) grading 0.36% copper Equivalent (CuEq) over 359 metres, including 0.56% CuEq over the first 75 metres of this interval.

Copper mineralization is associated with a multi-porphyry intrusive complex composed of a newly discovered well mineralized, early syn-mineral stage felsite porphyry, and two intra-mineral porphyries.

A 130-metre interval of mafic tuff unit containing large patches of biotite-magnetite-chalcopyrite-bornite mineralization plus chalcopyrite veining beginning at less than 200m vertical depth grading 0.43% CuEq over 40.4 metres starting at 249.6 metres and 0.56% CuEq over 26.5 metres starting at 347.0 metres.

The tuff represents an ideal host rock for mineralization, highly permeable and well-altered with preserved bornite-rich mineralization suggesting strong vectoring potential toward the core of a porphyry center.

Copper mineralization encountered throughout the entire length of the drill hole. Assay results for the remaining three holes are pending and will be released once received.

The Soo Copper Project lies at the intersection of the Midcontinent Rift and the southwestern extension of Kapuskasking Fault Zone, a highly prospective setting historically known for smaller-scale but high-grade copper production at the former Tribag and Copper Corp mines, which anchor either end of the 30km long property.

One year ago Sterling acquired the project which one year prior had for the first time seen the consolidation of a contiguous set of mineral licenses covering the most prospective geology and historical mines and prospects. The project has since undergone comprehensive property wide data compilation, geophysical and geochemical surveys, and ground based examinations, including historical prospect and drill core re-evaluations, focused on identifying evidence for a large-scale porphyry copper system, culminating in the first drill hole of this campaign, which intersected what is believed to be one part of a high-tenor, well-preserved copper porphyry system. The recently completed maiden drill program saw a total of 1,789 metres drilled in four diamond drill holes.

Jeremy Niemi, Senior Vice President Exploration and Evaluation stated, “Copper mineralization, primarily composed of chalcopyrite in both veins and disseminations, extends well above and below the favourable bornite-bearing, biotite-altered sheared tuff unit. This copper-rich mineralization is also hosted in surrounding mafic units and felsic porphyry dykes, especially where strong potassic alteration, either as early biotite or later orthoclase, and A-type veining are present.”

Dr. Neil O’Brien, Technical Advisor, added, “At Soo Copper, we are seeing a well-developed and extensive bornite-bearing potassic zone that remains largely preserved from surface downward over nearly 400 metres of drilling and remains open.”

Mathew Wilson, CEO and Director, commented, “Over the past 65 years, this project has seen small-scale but high-grade copper production, with much of the historical focus aimed at chasing narrow, high-grade zones1. We’re fortunate to have a team with deep roots in the region-some of whom have worked on this property for decades-which has allowed us to advance the project quickly and effectively.

“In less than a year since acquisition, we’ve gone from a property centered on a single pencil porphyry prospect with limited apparent scale to identifying the key ingredients of a much larger and richer porphyry copper system. With 100% ownership of a 30km hydrothermal copper corridor, we believe now is the right time to rename the project-marking a new beginning and highlighting its connection to Sault Ste. Marie, a city of great industry where we hope to have a long and prosperous relationship.

“This is just one hole, but in today’s macroeconomic environment, the need for large, bulk-tonnage copper projects in safe jurisdictions like Canada is more urgent than ever-especially one that starts at surface, sits 20 minutes from the TransCanada highway, four hours by paved road from Sudbury – a major mining and smelting center, an hour from a deep-water port, the U.S. border, and the city of Sault Ste. Marie.”

Important Geological Observations in MJ-25-01: Copper mineralization, primarily chalcopyrite, observed from bedrock surface to the end of the hole at 496 metes depth.

A well developed and preserved, extensive bornite-bearing potassic zone was intersected from surface downwards and remains open.

Bornite mineralization offers high copper tenor with elevated gold grades.

Multiple stages of copper-mineralized porphyry intrusions were observed including an early syn-mineralization stage, as well as two intra-mineral stage porphyries.

Bornite mineralization, adjacent to the GFP syn-mineralization porphyry, was intersected in multiple zones between 249.0m depth and a fault at 388m.

Inaugural drilling at the Soo Copper Project by the company focused on robust targets generated from favourable surface geology and copper geochemistry, strong geophysical (3D IP and Resistivity) anomalies located south and adjacent (within 500m) to core-verified Cu-Mo porphyry mineralization at the Jogran porphyry prospect and the Richards Breccia prospect, a porphyry-related copper breccia. Results from MJ-25-01 confirm the presence of an extensive porphyry Cu-Mo-Au-Ag mineral system characterized by a favourable high-tenor copper (bornite) potassic core zone.

The early potassic alteration hosting bornite is developed within a foliated permeable tuffaceous mafic volcanic which is cut by strongly veined porphyry dykes. The bornite-rich tuff unit remains open along strike and at depth which provides an exciting target for future exploration drilling.

Sterling Metals acknowledges that its exploration activities are conducted on the traditional lands of the First Nations and Métis Peoples of the North Shore of Lake Superior.

Sterling Metals is advancing the 25,000-hectare Soo Copper Project, formerly Copper Road, which has past production, and multiple breccia and porphyry targets strategically located near robust infrastructure and the 29,000-hectare Adeline Project in Labrador which covers an entire sediment-hosted copper belt with significant silver credits.

