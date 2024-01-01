STLLR Gold posts A.I.-assisted infill drilling results at Tower Gold Project, Ontario

Share this article

STLLR Gold Inc. [TSX: STLR; OTCQX: STLRF; FSE: O9D] reported the remaining infill drilling results using artificial intelligence technology (AI) at the company’s Tower Gold Project in the Timmins Mining Camp, northern Ontario, Canada.

2025 Tower Infill Drilling Highlights – 903 and 55 Zone Deposits: Zone 903, Hole MGA25-237 returned 2.61 g/t Au over 13.65 metres (10.39 m TT), including 3.42 g/t Au over 2.80 m (2.13 m TT), including 5.30 g/t Au over 3.90 m (2.97 m TT).

Zone 903, MGA25-240 returned 1.42 g/t Au over 11.15 metres (7.27 m TT), including 2.77 g/t Au over 2.30 m (1.50 m TT) and 1.33 g/t Au over 17.00 metres (11.10 m TT), including 1.85 g/t Au over 9.50 metres (6.20 m TT).

Zone 903, MGA25-239 returned 1.67 g/t Au over 10.85 metres (7.75 m TT), including 2.36 g/t Au over 4.50 metres (3.21 m TT).

Zone 55, MGA25-542 returned 2.18 g/t Au over 8.00 metres (7.22 m TT), including 4.33 g/t Au over 3.40 metres (3.07 m TT).

Keyvan Salehi, P.Eng., MBA, President, CEO, and Director of STLLR, commented: “Our infill drilling program continues to validate the enhanced block model introduced in the Tower 2025 MRE. The latest results reaffirm near-surface mineralization with strong potential for resource conversion to higher-confidence categories. Notably, several holes intersected grades above the average open pit grade defined in the 2025 MRE, underscoring the upside potential within existing pit shells.

“In parallel, we have completed a series of technical drill holes to support our advancing Pre-Feasibility Study work programs. This includes eight geotechnical holes across the broader Tower deposit areas to inform slope design, overburden characterization, and overall geotechnical modelling, as well as three metallurgical holes in the Golden Highway area to support ongoing process optimization and recovery modelling. These efforts are foundational to de-risking the Project and refining our conceptual mine plan.

:In addition to today’s positive results from the 903 and 55 Zone deposits, we also look forward to reporting on assay results from the Hollinger Tailings Project characterization program in the near future.”

The 903 Deposit, part of the Garrison Area at Tower, features gold mineralization linked to quartz veining within syenites hosted in highly deformed, carbonatized ultramafic volcanics of the Kidd-Munro assemblage. It lies along the Destor-Porcupine Fault Zone (DPFZ), with meta-sediments of the Porcupine assemblage located to the north.

The 55 Zone Deposit, located on the western end of the Golden Highway Area at Tower, is characterized by higher-grade, open-pit mineralization that remains open along strike to the southwest. Mineralization at the 55 Zone Deposit is associated with the Timiskaming age clastic sediment hosted stacked quartz veins located immediately south of the regional Banded Iron Formation and the DPFZ.

Using AI to optimize drill meterage and mineral resource conversion, STLLR’s infill program intersected near-surface mineralization with grades higher than the current 903 and 55 Zone Deposits 2025 MRE open-pit mineralization1, potentially enhancing confidence in the targeted areas.

STLLR Gold Inc. is advancing two cornerstone gold projects in Canada: The Tower Gold Project in the Timmins Mining Camp in Ontario and the Colomac Gold Project located north of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories.

