STLLR Gold posts A.I.-targeted infill drill results at Tower Gold Project, Ontario

STLLR Gold Inc. [TSX: STLR; OTCQX: STLRF; FSE: O9D] reported infill drilling results using artificial intelligence technology (AI) at the Tower Gold Project in the Timmins Mining Camp, northeastern, Ontario.

2025 Tower Infill Drilling Highlights – 903 Deposit: Drill Hole MGA25-224 returned 9.01 g/t gold (uncut) over 19.0 metres, including 124.50 g/t gold over 1.25 metres. Hole MGA25-226 returned 1.30 g/t gold over 22.65 mettres, including 2.10 g/t gold over 11.50 metres.

Keyvan Salehi, P.Eng., MBA, President, CEO, and Director of STLLR, commented: “We are encouraged by the infill drilling results at the 903 Deposit. Using AI, we designed the drill holes to optimize the conversion of mineralization to higher confidence levels. The program intersected near-surface mineralization with grades exceeding the 903 Deposit’s current Mineral Resource Estimate.

“We are on track to deliver an updated Mineral Resource Estimate and Preliminary Economic Assessment for Tower in the first half of 2025. Additionally, our Hollinger Tailings Project characterization program is progressing well, with assay results expected in the coming weeks.”

The 903 Deposit, part of the Garrison Area at the Tower Gold Project, features gold mineralization linked to quartz veining within syenites hosted in highly deformed, carbonatized ultramafic volcanics of the Kidd-Munro assemblage. It lies along the Destor-Porcupine Fault Zone, with meta-sediments of the Porcupine assemblage located to the north.

Using AI to optimize drill meterage and mineral resource conversion, STLLR’s infill program intersected near-surface mineralization with grades higher than the current 903 Deposit Mineral Resource Estimate1, potentially enhancing confidence in the targeted areas. The Company has completed 3,500 m of a 5,000 m program and will release the remaining results when they become available.

STLLR Gold is advancing two cornerstone gold projects in Canada: the Tower Gold Project in the Timmins Mining Camp in Ontario, and the Colomac Gold Project north of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories.

Each of these two projects has the potential for a long-life and large-scale operation and are surrounded by exploration land with favourable upside potential.

