STLLR Gold uses A.I. assisted infill drilling, intersects 2.22 g/t gold over 33.0 metres at Tower Gold Project, Ontario

STLLR Gold Inc. [TSX: STLR; OTCQX: STLRF; FSE: O9D] reported additional infill drilling results using artificial intelligence technology (AI) at the Tower Gold Project in the Timmins Mining Camp, northern Ontario, Canada.

Tower Infill Drilling Highlights – 903 Deposit: Drill hole MGA25-227 returned 2.22 g/t gold (uncut) over 33.0 metres, including 2.57 g/t gold over 25.40 metres. Hole MGA25-233 returned 2.95 g/t gold over 7.0 metres.

Keyvan Salehi, P.Eng., MBA, President, CEO, and Director of STLLR, commented: “We continue to intersect higher-grade mineralization at the 903 Deposit from our AI-assisted infill drilling program. More importantly, we continue to confirm mineralization in areas where we have the potential to convert resources to higher confidence levels.

“The updated Mineral Resource Estimate and Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Tower Gold Project remain on track for completion in the first half of 2025. In parallel, assay results from the ongoing characterization program at the Hollinger Tailings Project continue to be received, with an update expected in the near future.”

903 Deposit Infill Drilling: The 903 Deposit, part of the Garrison Area at the Tower Gold Project, features gold mineralization linked to quartz veining within syenites hosted in highly deformed, carbonatized ultramafic volcanics of the Kidd-Munro assemblage. It lies along the Destor-Porcupine Fault Zone, with meta-sediments of the Porcupine assemblage located to the north.

Using AI to optimize drill meterage and mineral resource conversion, STLLR’s infill program intersected near-surface mineralization with grades higher than the current 903 Deposit Mineral Resource Estimate, potentially enhancing confidence in the targeted areas. The company has completed its planned 5,000-metre program and will release the final assay results when they become available.

True widths were calculated in Leapfrog Geo, perpendicular to the interpreted plane of mineralization using the dip and dip azimuth of the mineralized zones.

STLLR Gold is advancing the Tower Gold Project, Ontario and the Colomac Gold Project located north of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories. Each of these two projects has the potential for a long-life and large-scale operation and are surrounded by exploration land with favourable upside potential.

