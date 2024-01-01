STLLR Gold’s Hollinger Tailings Project confirms gold throughout Tested Facility, Ontario

Share this article

STLLR Gold Inc. [TSX: STLR; OTCQX: STLRF; FSE: O9D] reported additional promising results from its characterization program at the Hollinger Tailings Project located in the Timmins Mining Camp, northeast Ontario, Canada.

Key takeaways from additional results at the Hollinger characterization program – Consistent grade profiles: Results from the latest batch continue to demonstrate uniform grade distribution across drilled intervals. Most holes returned mineralized values throughout their full length.

Emerging Grade Trends Within Hollinger: The company is observing higher-than-average gold grades in Phase 1, the northern portion of Hollinger. Overall results support continued advancement of Hollinger towards a potential mineral resource estimate and further economic evaluation.

Metallurgical Program Advancing: With approximately 75% of assay results now received, STLLR has sufficient data to scope and design a targeted metallurgical testing program for the Hollinger material. Planning and preparatory work for the program is currently underway, with results anticipated in the second half of 2025.

Hollinger Characterization Program Assay Highlights: Hole KP25-01 returned 0.56 g/t gold over 20.15 metres, including 0.65 g/t Au over 12.75 metres. HTF25-229 returned 0.54 g/t Au over 23.75 metres. HTF25-158 returned 0.47 g/t Au over 27.45 metres, including 0.97 over 8.45 metres. HTF25-345 returned 0.52 g/t Au over 23.45 metres, including 0.66 g/t Au over 2.00 metres and 0.57 g/t Au over 8.55 metres.

Keyvan Salehi, P.Eng., MBA, President, CEO, and Director of STLLR, commented: “The Hollinger characterization program continues to demonstrate consistent gold mineralization across the facility, supported by more than 75% of assay results received to date. We are seeing multiple zones returning above-average grades, further reinforcing our confidence in the project’s potential.”

“The information gathered to date provides a strong foundation to advance toward a mineral resource estimate and initiate an economic evaluation. In parallel, we are actively progressing the design of a metallurgical testing program to assess recovery potential. Both the mineral resource estimate and results from the metallurgical program are expected to be released in the second half of this year. We look forward to reporting the remaining assay results in the coming weeks.”

Located in southeast Timmins, Ontario, the Hollinger Tailings Project holds tailings from the historic Hollinger Mine, once the world’s largest gold mine. Operating from 1910 to 1968, it produced 19 million ounces of gold at an average grade of 9.9 g/t gold. The site contains an estimated 50-60 million tonnes of tailings. Recent amendments to Ontario’s Mining Act have streamlined the permitting process for reprocessing historical tailings, aligning economic opportunity with environmental remediation. Given current gold prices and the potential for low capital intensity, STLLR believes Hollinger presents significant opportunity for value creation.

In February 2025, STLLR launched a comprehensive characterization program to assess the project’s potential, establishing a path towards a mineral resource estimate, and information gathering for a recovery permit and remediation plan. The company has completed 11,223 metres of sonic drilling across 423 holes, spaced on a 50-metre grid pattern. Assay results from the 317 holes received to date continue to demonstrate consistent gold mineralization across the facility, with several areas returning grades above the overall average. The company is currently advancing the design of a metallurgical testing program to evaluate recovery potential, with results and a potential mineral resource estimate targeted for release in the second half of 2025.

STLLR Gold is advancing the Tower Gold Project and the Hollinger Tailings Project in the Timmins Mining Camp in Ontario and the Colomac Gold Project located north of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories. Tower and Colomac have the potential to become large-scale, long-life operations and are surrounded by exploration land with favourable upside potential. Hollinger has the potential for near-term value creation.

Share this article