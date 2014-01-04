Strategx Elements drills 2.63% CuEq over 58 metres at Nagvaak, Nunavut

9 hours ago Staff Writer
Share this article

Strategx Elements Corp. [STGX-CSE] has made a new discovery of energy transition metals from BHP’s drill hole No. 14 located in Target Area 1 of the Nagvaak Project located on the Melville Peninsula, Nunavut, northern Canada.

The mineralized interval in this drill hole returned 2.63% copper equivalent (CuEq) over 58 metres starting at a depth of 27 metres below surface. This interval includes anomalous values of 0.25% nickel, 0.51% vanadium pentoxide, and 0.06% molybdenum.

This is very significant in that it confirms the extensive surface anomalies in critical energy metals occur at depth and appear to be open in all directions and continue along the 6km E-W trending mineralized corridor. The Company’s next phase of exploration will focus on drilling to expand the mineralized zones, scheduled to commence during the latter part of Q1-2023.

Drill core results in hole #14 of 58 metres at 2.63% CuEq confirm Target Area 1 has significant potential at depth to host a large polymetallic deposit in energy transition metals including nickel, vanadium, cobalt, copper, molybdenum, and silver.

Vanadium is considered an important component having returned consistent high values over the mineralized interval (58 metres at 0.51% V2O5).

The graphitic shale host rock is also being evaluated for potentially economic quality graphite. The ground geophysical survey anomalies coincide with the mineralization and will guide the drilling to expand and discover additional targets.

Four drill holes are planned in an area 400 metres by 400 metres around hole #14 to expand the mineralized zone discovered in Target Area 1.

Strategx’s property portfolio of 5 stand-alone projects is situated on the East Arm of the Great Slave Lake, Northwest Territories and the Melville Peninsula, Nunavut.


Share this article

More Stories

Equity Metals upsizes financing for B.C. gold-silver project

5 hours ago Staff Writer

Canada’s Complacency in the Critical Metals Industry

6 hours ago Resource World

Coppercorp Resources drills 0.5% copper over 92 metres at AMC, Australia

7 hours ago Staff Writer

Amaroq Minerals drills 116 g/t gold over 0.62 metres at Nalunaq, Greenland

8 hours ago Staff Writer

Maritime Resources intersects 4.72 g/t gold over 8.15 metres at Hammerdown, Newfoundland

8 hours ago Staff Writer

Leocor Gold drills 2.32 g/t gold over 10.67 metres at Baie Verte, Newfoundland

9 hours ago Staff Writer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Equity Metals upsizes financing for B.C. gold-silver project

5 hours ago Staff Writer

Canada’s Complacency in the Critical Metals Industry

6 hours ago Resource World

Coppercorp Resources drills 0.5% copper over 92 metres at AMC, Australia

7 hours ago Staff Writer

Amaroq Minerals drills 116 g/t gold over 0.62 metres at Nalunaq, Greenland

8 hours ago Staff Writer

Maritime Resources intersects 4.72 g/t gold over 8.15 metres at Hammerdown, Newfoundland

8 hours ago Staff Writer

Don't miss the

NEWSLETTER

Exclusive editorial

Breaking News

Quality Company Coverage

Expert Writers

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Resource World Magazine will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.