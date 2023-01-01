Strathmore Plus Uranium drills 0.089% eU3O8 over 21 feet at Agate, Wyoming

Share this article

Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp. [TSXV-SUU] reported results of an additional 16 holes drilled at the Agate project in the Shirley basin uranium district of central Wyoming.

Drilling has extended the known mineralization at least 800 feet west of discovery hole AG-10-23 which encountered 16 feet of 0.081% eU 3 O 8 (equivalent triuranium octoxide); new drill hole AG-16-23 intercepted 21 feet of 0.089% eU 3 O 8 from 79 to 100 feet. The 16 holes were drilled to the north, west and east of the discovery hole, extending mineralization in each direction. Additionally, new drill holes AG-28-23 and AG-29-23, which encountered mineralization, were drilled 800 feet north of hole AG-16-23; exploration is continuing across this area of the property.

Phase 1 of exploratory drilling at the Agate project is targeting the Lower A sand of the Eocene Wind River formation, an arkosic-rich sandstone which is noted for its high porosity, permeability and transmissivity. Strathmore is exploring an area of the Agate project where historical drilling completed by Kerr McGee Corp. in the 1970s encountered uranium roll-front deposits, saturated with groundwater, from 80 to 150 feet deep. The intercept results for the 16 holes are reported at a minimum thickness of two feet and a grade cut-off of 0.02% eU 3 O 8 .

The Agate property consists of 52 wholly owned lode mining claims covering 1,075 acres. The uranium mineralization is contained in classic Wyoming-type roll-fronts within the Eocene Wind River formation, an arkosic-rich sandstone.

Historically, 55 million pounds of uranium were mined in the Shirley basin, including from open pit, underground and the first commercial in situ recovery operation in the United States during the 1960s. At the property, the uranium mineralization is shallow, from 25 to approximately 150 feet deep, much of which is below the water table and likely amenable to in situ recovery.

Kerr McGee, the largest U.S. uranium mining company at the time, drilled at least 650 exploration holes, delineating several areas of potential mineralization that Strathmore intends to explore during the phase 1 exploration project.

Strathmore is permitted to drill 100 holes for 15,000 feet in phase 1 at Agate. The exploratory drilling is being completed by Single Water Services and the geophysical probing by Hawkins CBM Logging, both of Wyoming with extensive experience working in the uranium industry.

Share this article