Sun Summit drills 3.11 g/t AuEq over 13.2 metres at Buck, British Columbia

Share this article

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. [SMN-TSXV; SMREF-OTCQB] reported final drill results from its winter 2022 exploration drill program on its flagship 100%-controlled Buck Project near the town of Houston in central British Columbia.

Highlights included intersecting multiple zones of high-grade and bulk-tonnage style mineralization near the centre of Buck Main. Drill hole BK22-069 returned 29.17 g/t gold equivalent (AuEq) over 1.0 metre within 3.11 g/t AuEq over 13.2 metres, within broader zone of 0.91 g/t AuEq over 69.8 metres.

Mineralization is open in all directions. The broad zone of vein-hosted, high-grade intercepts, central to Buck Main, is unconstrained both laterally and at depth and open for expansion in all directions. Multiple broad intervals of near-surface, bulk-tonnage style mineralization were dentified on the eastern side of Buck Main.

New drilling demonstrates strong grade continuity. BK22-067 returned 2.68 g/t AuEq over 11.3 metres within a broad zone of 0.98 g/t AuEq over 67.6 metres. BK22-075 returned 2.22 g/t AuEq over 6.0 metres within a broad zone of 1.08 g/t AuEq over 63.5 metres.

Sharyn Alexander, President, stated: “The high-grade intersections in drill holes BK22-068 and -069 supports our strong view that the Buck Main system has significant high-grade gold potential. These holes were designed to target high-grade gold-silver-zinc mineralization central to the system as outlined in previous programs – highlighted by discovery hole BK20-012. The remaining holes targeted bulk-tonnage style mineralization on the eastern side of Buck Main and were successful in identifying broad zones of disseminated mineralization in previously untested areas, outlining considerable exploration potential. Planning for the summer exploration season is ongoing and we look forward to additional step-out drilling at Buck Main as well as following up on exploration targets throughout our large property package.”

In addition to the considerable exploration potential west of Buck Main discovered in three step-out holes (see news release dated May 3rd, 2022), the extent of near-surface bulk-tonnage style mineralization on the eastern-side of Buck Main represents an important target. All holes drilled in this area, as well as holes north of Bob Creek in the same host rocks, have so far intersected significant zones of disseminated and local breccia-hosted mineralization. Continued efforts will be focused on investigating the limits of this significant footprint of widespread mineralization.

Sun Summit is engaging with First Nations on whose territory the Buck Property is located and is discussing their interests and identifying contract and work opportunities, as well as opportunities to support community initiatives. The Company looks forward to continuing to work with local and regional First Nations as the project continues.

Sun Summit also advises that it and Jasper Gatrill and have mutually agreed to terminate his corporate communications services contract announced April 14, 2022.





Share this article