Sun Summit drills 6.44 g/t gold over 7 metres at Buck project, British Columbia

Share this article

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. [SMN-TSXV; SMREF-OTCQB] reported drill results from the first five holes of its fall 2022 exploration drill program on its Buck project in central British Columbia. The program consisted of 10 diamond drill holes totalling approximately 3,000 metres.

The focus of the drill program was to test the extent of the Buck Main gold-silver-zinc epithermal-related system along strike and at depth. Analytical results from the first five expansion holes indicate the presence and continuity of gold-silver-zinc epithermal-related mineralization beyond the previously tested Buck Main mineralized system. Three of the westernmost holes intersected broad zones of strong gold-silver-zinc mineralization with numerous higher-grade intervals.

Highlights from the first five holes include Hole BK22-083 that returned 72 metres of 0.5 g/t gold (Au) and 10 g/t silver (Ag), including 4.2 metres of 3.1 g/t Au and 53.8 g/t Ag; seven metres of 6.4 g/t Au and 27.6 g/t Ag, including 1.1 metres of 38 g/t Au and 137 g/t Ag.

Hole BK22-082 returned 37.3 metres of 0.7 g/t Au and 10.9 g/t Ag, including 1.5 metres of 11.8 g/t Au and 39.2 g/t Ag, before the hole was lost in bad ground.

Hole BK22-081 returned 27 metres of 0.4 g/t Au and 14.9 g/t Ag, before the hole was lost in bad ground.

Results demonstrate strong expansion potential for both disseminated and high-grade gold-silver-zinc mineralization to the west and to the south of previous drill programs.

Sharyn Alexander, president, stated: “Our goal for the fall 2022 drill program at Buck Main was to investigate lithologic and structural controls on gold-silver-zinc mineralization as well as scale potential along strike, primarily to the west and south of where our previous drilling defined new zones of mineralization.

“Initial results from these five holes appear to support our objective and demonstrate the potential for expansion. With every new step out hole we gain valuable insight into the Buck Main system which helps us better plan for the next phase of drilling. Analytical results from the remaining five holes conducted in this drill program are expected shortly and will be reported as they become available.”

The primary objective of the fall 2022 drill program at Buck Main was to investigate the lateral and vertical extents of near-surface gold-silver-zinc mineralization covering a known east-west strike length of one km.

Sun Summit is engaging with First Nations on whose territory the Buck Project is located and is discussing their interests and identifying contract and work opportunities, as well as opportunities to support community initiatives.

Sun Summit Minerals is an exploration company focused on expanding its gold, silver, and zinc discovery at its flagship 100%-controlled Buck project located in north-central British Columbia near the town of Houston.





Share this article