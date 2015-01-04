Sun Summit Minerals drills 0.66 g/t AuEq over 185.9 metres at Buck project, British Columbia

Share this article

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. [SMN-TSXV; SMREF-OTCQB] reported initial results from its summer 2023 exploration drill program at the Buck Main target as part of a multistage exploration program across its 52,000-hectare Buck project in central British Columbia.

Results from the first two drill holes indicate that significant gold (Au), silver (Ag) and zinc (Zn) mineralization extend laterally and at depth and is open to the north where previous drilling is sparse.

Hole BK23-086- returned 148.5 metres of 0.46 g/t gold equivalent (AuEq) (0.33 g/t Au, 4.2 g/t Ag and 0.31% Zn); 40 metres of 0.68 g/t AuEq (0.57 g/t Au, 5.9 g/t Ag and 0.3% Zn), including nine metres of 1.43 g/t AuEq (1.27 g/t Au, 8.9 g/t Ag and 0.58% Zn); 10 metres of 0.83 g/t AuEq (0.6 g/t Au, 2.5 g/t Ag and 0.6% Zn).

Hole BK23-087 returned 185.9 metres of 0.66 g/t AuEq (0.39 g/t Au, 8.2 g/t Ag and 0.53% Zn), including 1.5 metres of 5.59 g/t AuEq (4.10 g/t Au, 20.8 g/t Ag and 3.96% Zn), 20.1 metres of 0.98 g/t AuEq (0.62 g/t Au, 3.3 g/t Ag and 0.87% Zn) and 11.9 metres of 1.45 g/t AuEq (1.26 g/t Au, 7.4 g/t Ag and 0.64% Zn).

The broad gold, silver and zinc intervals reported in these holes supports the potential for depth extension of bulk-tonnage-style disseminated mineralization being delineated at Buck Main.

Drilling at Buck Main is continuing, and assay results from the remaining holes are pending, with results expected as they are received and analyzed.

Results from the extensive surface exploration program in the area of Mt Morice and CR (recently acquired from Teck — see June 1, 2023, news release) are being analyzed and interpreted, and will be released shortly.

Sharyn Alexander, President, stated: “The first two holes of our ongoing drill program at Buck Main indicate significant mineralization extends laterally and at depth. The consistent broad mineralized intercepts in this area of Buck Main clearly demonstrate the large scale gold, silver, and zinc potential of this target. These results reinforce our belief in the value remaining to be unlocked through our ongoing exploration efforts. We look forward to receiving additional results from this step-out drill program. In addition, our team is interpreting the results of our field exploration in the Mt Morice and CR area to the west, which show tremendous potential in an underexplored area.”

Buck Main Drilling: The ongoing drill program consists of approximately 3,500 metres over 15 drill holes, with holes designed to test for potential high-grade zones of epithermal-related gold-silver-zinc system focused on previously modeled faults and high-density vein zones (see June 8, 2023 news release) as well as the limits of mineralization to the north and west.

Holes BK23-086 and 087 were designed as infill and exploration holes to confirm the results of 1960’s drilling in addition to testing the depth extent of disseminated mineralization of the Buck Main east area to the north.

Prior to this program, the company had completed 84 drill holes at Buck Main for over 30,000 metres. Results to date demonstrate significant mineralization potential with district-wide size and scale opportunities. Recent drilling focused on expanding the footprint of near-surface bulk tonnage-style mineralization and demonstrated strong expansion potential to the west, north and south. The known mineralized footprint measures over 1 km in strike length with mineralization open in all directions.

Sun Summit is engaging with First Nations on whose territory the Buck Project is located and is discussing their interests and identifying contract and work opportunities, as well as opportunities to support community initiatives.

The Buck Project is situated in a historic mining district near Houston, B.C., with excellent nearby infrastructure that allows for year-round, road-accessible exploration.

The project is host to the Buck Main intermediate-sulfidation epithermal-related gold-silver-zinc system. Most of the mineralization drilled to date at Buck Main consists of long, continuous zones of disseminated and breccia-hosted, bulk tonnage-style gold-silver-zinc. Vein-hosted, high-grade mineralization has also been intersected near the center of Buck Main.

Exploration at the Buck Project is focused on investigating the lateral and vertical extent of gold-silver-zinc mineralization at the Buck Main system, and to define additional drill targets across the entire land package through systematic exploration programs.

