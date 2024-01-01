Super Copper launches Phase 2 Exploration Program at Cordillera Cobre Project, Chile

Share this article

Super Copper Corp. [CSE: CUPR; OTCQB: CUPPF; FSE: N60] reported its Phase 2 exploration program at the Cordillera Cobre Project, located in Chile’s Coastal IOCG belt.

This next phase of work follows the success of the company’s initial property-wide surface program, which confirmed widespread, high-grade copper mineralization at surface. Notably, 46 rock grab samples returned assays above 1% copper (Cu), including 11 samples exceeding 5% Cu, with a peak result of 10.3% Cu.

Phase 2 is designed to advance the company’s understanding of its highest-priority copper targets and establish a data-driven foundation for an inaugural drill program. The program includes detailed ground geophysical surveys, sampling of historical core, and systematic channel sampling across key mineralized zones.

High Priority Copper Targets: The company has identified the primary target areas of the Cordillera Cobre Project for the Phase 2 work: El Alto and Calcite Hill.

These areas returned consistent high-grade copper values and feature visible oxide mineralization, including malachite, tenorite, chalcocite, and bornite, with potential for sulfide mineralization at depth.

The company also identified legacy mine workings and underground shafts, including those at Mina Anima, as well as historical drill collars and available core at El Alto, which will be verified and re-sampled as part of the Phase 2 program. A few secondary targets that returned high grade copper values such as the Copper Tuffs and Eastern Mine may also see follow-up sampling during the Phase 2 program.

The Phase 2 program is anticipated to include: Induced Polarization (IP) Geophysics – IP surveys targeting El Alto and Calcite Hill to identify chargeability anomalies potentially associated with deeper sulfide zones.

Ground Magnetometry Survey – Covering Calcite Hill and surrounding zones to delineate structural controls and magnetic anomalies.

Core Sampling & Verification – Systematic sampling of unsampled historical core from El Alto to confirm past observations and guide future drilling.

Channel Sampling & Prospecting – Focused work at Mina Anima, Calcite Hill outcrops and mine workings, and new targets in the northwest area of the property.

Zachary Dolesky, CEO of Super Copper, stated: “This is a pivotal step in our growth, transitioning from compelling surface data to defining drill-ready targets. With multiple corporate milestones complete, we’ve eliminated distractions and are laser-focused on the rocks. Backed by a new strategic shareholder and an expanded network, Super Copper is excited to execute its Phase 2 program and keep building its platform.”

Upon completion of Phase 2 and subject to the company obtaining additional financing, the company aims to launch a Phase 3 program focused on drilling high-priority targets identified through the current work provided Phase 2 results warrant further exploration. The northwest portion of the property remains underexplored and will be further assessed for future expansion potential.

Super Copper is working closely with its geological team, consultants, technology providers, and execution partners to finalize Phase 2 scheduling. An update will be issued once the program is complete, with results expected in the second half of 2025.

Super Copper is currently developing its joint venture in a prospective Chilean copper property located within the copper-rich Venado Formation in the province of Atacama, Northern Chile, a region with world-class infrastructure and the presence of global majors.

