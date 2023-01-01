Surge Battery Metals drills 3,003 ppm lithium over 54.1 metres at Nevada North, Nevada

Share this article

Surge Battery Metals Inc. [TSXV-NILI; OTC-NILIF; FSE-DJ5C] reported certified assay results from hole NN2305 Nevada North lithium project (NNLP), Nevada, confirm high-grade mineralization starting from surface totalling 15.2 metres (m) at 3,926 parts per million (ppm) lithium (Li).

Drill hole NN2305 (drill site location N), which is a 150-metre step-out to the south of NN2201, returned positive results ranging from the 1,000-part-per-million cut-off to 4,850 ppm Li. This includes a horizon starting from surface which returned 15.2 metres at 3,926 ppm Li, within a broader interval of 19.1 metres at 3,437 ppm Li. These results confirm high-grade lithium clay at surface with no overburden stripping required at this location. Significantly, an overall total of 54.1 m of clay was intersected with an average grade of 3,003 ppm Li.

Greg Reimer, CEO and director, commented: “We are very pleased with NN2305 results which has delivered at-surface results of almost 4,000 ppm Li. NNLP continues to produce high-grade lithium intercepts near surface which should result in favourable mining conditions in future economic studies.”

Share this article