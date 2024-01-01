T2 Metals completes follow-up sampling at Copper Eagle Project, Nevada

Share this article

T2 Metals Corp. [TSXV: TWO] reported the completion of an initial field sampling and mapping program at the 100%-owned Copper Eagle copper-gold project, located in Douglas County, Nevada. The project is easily accessed by two-wheel drive vehicles utilizing access from Nevada State Route 395. Several large former copper mines and development projects lie within 50 km of Copper Eagle, including the Anaconda copper Mine in Yerington, HudBay Minerals’ Mason Project and Nevada Copper’s Pumpkin Hollow Mine.

T2 Metals geologists collected representative rock chip samples from 14 pre-existing trenches where bedrock was exposed, and from available outcrops across an area of approximately 1000 by 600 metres. Based on data from the Nevada Bureau of Mines and Geology, the company believes the trenches were dug by Smith Copper in the 1970’s and partially rehabilitated. Porphyritic volcanic and metasedimentary rocks were sampled with strong breccia textures, quartz veins, vuggy vein texture and copper staining.

Samples have been delivered to ALS Global in Reno for geochemical analysis and short-wave infrared spectral scanning to identify alteration minerals that may be associated with epithermal or porphyry style mineralization and support satellite multi-spectral imaging. Assay results from samples taken during a previous site visit indicated a high sulfidation epithermal signature with elevated tellurium (Te), selenium (Se) and antimony (Sb) along with copper and gold.

In addition, mapping by T2 Metals geologists located skarn minerals and magnetite commonly associated with the contact metamorphic aureole that forms around igneous intrusions. The skarn and associated alteration may enable a cost-effective targeting method for the next phase of exploration at Copper Eagle.

Mark Saxon, President and CEO, commented; “We were encouraged by the assay results from the first field visit to Copper Eagle and by the observations our geologists made during this field program. The presence of skarn minerals strengthens our belief in Copper Eagle as a porphyry copper project and we look forward to continuing exploration to determine its potential as a source for copper, gold and silver. The United States needs more domestic sources of copper as well as other strategic materials and T2 Metals is well positioned to provide them with projects like Copper Eagle, Cora and Lida.”

The Copper Eagle copper project is located in Douglas County, Nevada, approximately 21 km southeast of Carson City and 32 km WNW of Yerington. The nearby Yerington mining district is a prolific copper producing region and is host to several world class copper mines and deposits including Yerington (162 mt at 0.54% Cu) and Ann Mason (2.2 Bt at 0.29% Cu).

Copper Eagle lies within the Walker Lane Mineral Belt, in the vicinity of world class porphyry and skarn type copper projects. Exploration at Copper Eagle was last recorded over 50 years ago, when significant zones of oxidized copper mineralization were exposed by a consortium of owners beneath shallow alluvial cover.

Original exploration company records acquired by T2 Metals from the Nevada Bureau of Mines and Geology show trenching at Copper Eagle discovered sulfide and oxide copper mineralization over an area of at least 500 m by 200 metres.

Geological mapping by Smith Copper in 1971 indicates that copper mineralization is associated with altered, possible Tertiary age intrusions, consistent with a potential porphyry copper setting and analogous to other porphyry deposits in the northern part of the Walker Lane Mineral Belt. The mapping also identified propylitic, argillic and potassic alteration within granodiorite and monzonite intrusive rocks to the southeast of Copper Eagle along with regular copper occurrences.

The qualified person for the Company’s projects, Mr. Mark Saxon, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, has reviewed and approved the contents of this release.

T2 Metals continues to target under-explored areas, including the Sherridon, Lida, Cora and Copper Eagle projects where post-mineralization cover masks areas of high geological prospectivity in the vicinity of major mines.

