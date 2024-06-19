T2 Metals posts high-grade rock chip copper assays from Copper Eagle Project, Nevada

Share this article

T2 Metals Corp. [TSXV: TWO; OTCQB: TWOSF; WKN: A2DR6E] reported rock chip results from the fall 2024 field sampling program at the 100%-owned Copper Eagle copper-gold project, located in Douglas County, Nevada. Several large historic copper mines and development projects lie within 50km of Copper Eagle, including the Anaconda Copper Mine in Yerington, Hudbay Minerals’ Mason Project and Kinterra Capital’s Pumpkin Hollow Mine.

During the fall 2024 sampling program, the T2 Metals field crew located numerous trenches dug by Smith Copper in the 1960s/70s and collected 21 representative rock chip and channel samples where bedrock was exposed. Samples are typically comprised of felsic intrusive rocks and associated contact skarn. While visible oxide copper mineralization occurs at surface at Copper Eagle, assay results also demonstrated that elevated copper grades are present across a broad area of 450m by 150m, even where no mineralization is visible. For samples collected across the project, copper ranged from 0.11% to 2.07%, averaging 0.78%; and silver ranged from 0.17 g/t to 6.05 g/t, averaging 1.82 g/t.

In addition to laboratory multielement assay, samples were laboratory-analysed using a TerraSpec multispectral scanner to help identify prospectivity of the mineralized area and compare to other deposits in Nevada.

The assay results and alteration profile are consistent with an oxidized zone associated with porphyry copper mineralization, similar in style to the outcropping area of the nearby Yerington deposit. Traces of sulfur in samples 1030171 and 1030173 at Copper Eagle, taken from relatively un-weathered part of the mineralization, indicate the presence of copper as sulfides in addition to the carbonates and oxides that are visible in the central part of the exposed area.

“From historical records and previous site visits we have known that Copper Eagle has potential to host a porphyry copper deposit,” said Mark Saxon, President and CEO. “The results from samples taken during the 2024 fall field program are encouraging, and we are now moving ahead with a plan for geophysics to delineate targets at Copper Eagle. The company’s Chief Geologist, Anders Hogrelius, recently attended the American Exploration and Mining Association conference in Reno to discuss support opportunities with contracting and consulting groups.”

The Copper Eagle copper project is located approximately 21 km southeast of Carson City and 32 km WNW of Yerington. The nearby Yerington mining district is a prolific copper producing region and is host to several world class copper mines and deposits including Yerington (162 mt at 0.54% Cu) and Ann Mason (2.2 Bt at 0.29% Cu). The project is secured by six granted BLM lode mining claims and is easily accessed by two-wheel drive vehicles utilizing existing access from Nevada State Route 395.

Copper Eagle lies within the Walker Lane Mineral Belt, in the vicinity of world class porphyry and skarn-type copper projects. Exploration at Copper Eagle was last recorded over 50 years ago, when significant zones of oxidized copper mineralization were exposed by a consortium of owners (I. Smith, J. Smith and P. Gerken) beneath shallow alluvial cover.

Original exploration company records acquired by T2 Metals from the Nevada Bureau of Mines and Geology show trenching at Copper Eagle discovered sulfide and oxide copper mineralization over an area of at least 500 metres by 200 metres (as reported by consulting geologist Majid Shokohi for Smith Copper, 1971).

T2 Metals continues to target under-explored areas, including the Sherridon, Lida, Cora and Copper Eagle projects where post-mineralization cover masks areas of high geological prospectivity in the vicinity of major mines.

