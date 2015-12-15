Tajiri Resources discovers widespread gold at Yono Project, Guyana

Share this article

Tajiri Resources Corp. [TSXV: TAJ] reported the first results from auger sampling at the majority owned Yono Gold Project, Guyana, adjacent to ~8.9 million ounces of indicated and inferred gold resources at G2 Goldfields’ (G2) Oko Main Zone (OMZ) and Ghanie deposits and G Mining Ventures’ (GMin) Oko West deposit (OKWD).

To date results from approximately 60% of all the Company’s auger sampling have been received and these indicate widespread gold anomalism across the entire property.

Key Points – Peak Surface Results: 5.1 g/t, 1.3 g/t, and 1.6 g/t Au from hand auger sampling within the upper meter of a duricrust regolith.

Widespread Gold Anomalism: Gold anomalies present on Yono compare favourably in scale with those overlying OKWD (4.3Moz & 1.6Moz Au I & I resources). Almost the entire width of Yono exhibits gold anomalism of 10-30ppb within which are embedded several highly anomalous zones. The peak gold geochemical value returned from Yono compares favourably to OKWD which has a peak soil value of ~2.8 g/t Au vs 5.1 g/t Au at Yono.

Central Large Anomaly: The largest indicated gold anomaly is the 1.5 km long Ridgeline anomaly which runs diagonally through the entirety of Yono. Ridgeline is potentially a major mineralizing structure associated and/or aligned with the following: The centre line of the OMZ open pit and high grade resource- 700m north of Yono. Average measured S2 Foliation at OMZ. A major magnetic contact running through central Yono. A substantial artisanal working to the southwest of Yono, indicating that Ridgeline extends south beyond Yono.

Given Ridgeline is ~4km in strike, associated with substantial high grade gold resources, artisanal workings, surface geochemical anomalism, and a major geophysical structure within Yono, it is reasonable to assume that Ridgeline overlies a significant mineralising structure of which 1.5km strike potential lies within Yono.

Multiple Additional Targets – Ghanie West Extension: 780m strike, 50-100ppb Au, extending from the Ghanie West vein zone working, immediately adjacent to the Project – trending SW-NE through the south of the Project and associated with a distinct magnetic contact.

The Splay: 580m strike with peak auger values of 5.1 g/t and 1.6 g/t Au. The zone parallels the gross orientation of the magnetic high whose contacts host Ghanie West and Ridgeline. The Splay follows co-incident magnetic (weak internal) and strong topographic lineaments.

‘Tweener: 1,000m strike, 30-375ppb Au, apparent source of significant alluvial & colluvial gold workings, located within a region of low magnetic susceptibility, located between Ridgeline and High Road.

High Road (Down-dip extensions): 950m strike, located on GMin’s tenure, immediately west of Yono, comprised of anomalous soil and shallow scout RC samples, likely dipping into the property.ii

Total Strike Potential: ~4.8 km of anomalous gold-zones identified within and immediately adjacent to Yono.

Dominic O’Sullivan, chairman, commented: “Today is very exciting for the company and our supporters. For me the big take home is where Yono can be seen to lie unequivocally within the same domain of gold enrichment, that hosts nearly 9 million ounces along Yono’s eastern flank.

“Considering all the facts: Widespread gold anomalism, multiple zones of higher gold anomalism approaching 5 km in strike, a good smattering of high-grade results coughing out of a regolith where strong leaching of surface gold is expected; Yono’s potential to host the next discovery in the developing Tier 1 Yono-Oko gold district, should not be underestimated.”

The company expects to report further auger results and results of the initial trenching program as they become available. Thereafter, the company will undertake further trenching to follow up today’s discovery with a view toward prioritizing targets and drill planning in the due course.

Mapping of regolith during the company’s programs confirmed the majority of Yono is covered by a 2-4m thick indurated duricrust. Consequently, most hand-auger holes did not reach the targeted stone line horizon at the interface between laterite & mottled zone saprolite/bauxitic zone and only attained depths of 20-60cm. This is in distinct contrast to regolith regime overlying OKWD which is a residual laterite. As such, the differing regolith regimes should make for to a very muted geochemical response in the duricrust encountered at Yono compared to the residual regolith immediately overlying OKWD.

Share this article