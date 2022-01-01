Talisker drills 11.84 g/t gold over 12.45 metres at Bralorne, British Columbia

Talisker Resources Ltd. [TSK-TSX; TSKFF-OTCQB] reported high-grade results on a shallow portion of the 55 vein within the 100%-owned Bralorne West block near Gold Bridge, 50 km north of Pemberton and 160 km north of Vancouver, British Columbia.

Hole SB-2022-013 is located within the Bralorne West block and focuses on near surface mineralization within the 55 vein. Highlights include 31.44 g/t gold over 3.9 metres within a larger mineralized envelope of 11.84 g/t gold over 12.45 metres. The vein intersection is from 85.55 metres to 98 metres below the surface and increases the known mineralized envelope on the 55 vein (>3 gram x metres) to 450 metres x 480 metres.

The total mineralized drill intercepts on the 55 vein to date is 29. Talisker drilling to date at the Bralorne Gold Project has produced 367 vein intersections with a combined weighted average diluted grade of 9.01 g/t over an average intersection length of 1.75 metres.

Matt Filgate, Vice President, Corporate Development, commented, “Today’s results highlight the growth potential of the current veins, demonstrating the excellent grade continuity and the ability for rapid resource expansion within the known veins. As we continue to expand our drilling along strike and down plunge of known mineralization, we expect to see the mineralizing footprint grow rapidly.”

Three diamond drills are now operating at the Bralorne Gold Project. A total of 138,741 metres (284 holes) has been drilled since Talisker initiated drilling at the Project in February 2020. Currently, there are 2420 samples at the assay laboratory, which are expected to be received shortly.


