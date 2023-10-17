Talisker Resources drills 2.00 metres of 129.99 g/t gold from the Bralorne Gold Project Resource Conversion Program, British Columbia

Share this article

Talisker Resources Ltd. [TSX-TSK; OTCQX-TSKFF] reported additional high-grade drill results highlighted by 129.99 g/t gold over 2.00 metres at its 100%-owned flagship Bralorne Gold Project, southwestern British Columbia.

Key Points: Talisker initiated resource conversion drilling on October 17, 2023 with 15,000 metres of planned drilling and completed the program on February 15, 2024.

Hole SB-2023-014 intersected 129.99 g/t Au over 2.00 metres on the BK Vein. Hole SB-2023-018 intersected 27.9 g/t Au over 1.1 metres within a broader interval of 7.51 g/t Au over 4.20 metres on the Prince vein. Hole SB-2023-012 also intersected 9.29 g/t Au over 2.00 metres on the BK Vein.

The resource conversion drill program is focused on increasing confidence in the Alhambra and BK Veins. A total of 81 drill holes were drilled during the resource conversion program, totaling 14,949 metres.

All 2023 assays have been received. Currently, there are 2,157 samples from the 2024 Q1 drilling program at the assay laboratory awaiting to be received.

SB-2023-012 hole description: All assays have been received. Located in the King block and hosted in diorite intrusive. Intersected the BK Vein from 260.60 – 261.25 metres and 263.47 – 266.26 metres.

SB-2023-014 hole description: All assays have been received. Located in the King block and hosted in diorite intrusive. Intersected the BK Vein from 374.70 – 375.64 metres.

SB-2023-018 hole description: All assays have been received. Located in the King block. Hosted in basalt and diorite intrusive. Intersected the Prince Vein from 48.30 – 48.90 metres.

Major vein structures intersected are considered classic Bralorne crack-seal quartz-carbonate veins with densely banded sulphide septae. Crack-seal septae host fine-grained arsenopyrite and pyrite mineralization. Alteration halos consist of strong silica-sericite±mariposite alteration halos.

Talisker’s flagship asset is the high-grade, fully permitted Bralorne Gold Project where the company is currently transitioning into underground production at the Mustang Mine. Talisker projects also include the Ladner Gold Project, an advanced stage project with significant exploration potential from an historical high-grade producing gold mine and the Spences Bridge Project where the company holds ~85% of the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt, and several other early-stage Greenfields projects.

