Talisker Resources drills 36.84 g/t gold over one metre at Bralorne, British Columbia

Share this article

Talisker Resources Ltd. [TSX-TSK; OTCQX-TSKFF] reported additional high-grade drill results, highlighted by 36.84 g/t gold over 1.00 metre within a broader interval of 3.71 gr/t gold over 12.50 metres at its 100%-owned flagship Bralorne gold project, southwestern British Columbia.

Key Points: Talisker initiated resource conversion drilling on October 17, 2023 with 15,000 metres of planned drilling. Hole SB-2023-017A intersected 36.84 g/t gold over 1.00 metre within a broader interval of 3.71 g/t gold over 12.50 metres on the BK Vein.

Hole SB-2023-007 intersected 16.29 g/t Au over 2.10 metres within a broader interval of 8.18 g/t Au over 4.45 metres on the Alhambra Vein. Hole SB-2023-006 intersected 10.27 g/t Au over 1.9 metres on the BK-9870 Vein.

The resource conversion drill program is focused on increasing confidence in the Alhambra and BK Vein.

Felipe Castaneda, Vice President, Technical Services of Talisker, stated, “Our team is very pleased with the high-grade results we continue to receive from the Mustang Mine resource conversion drilling campaign. Hole SB-2023-017A confirms grade continuity within the BK vein’s proposed planned stopes for 2025 and 2026. Hole SB-2023-006 extends the BK-9870 structure up dip approximately 35 metres from currently planned stopes, while SB-2023-007 extends the Alhambra vein laterally to the southeast. We’re also very excited to see the thickness of the mineralized halo surrounding the vein structures, which will help to reduce dilution and improve overall mineability during test mining.”

Alhambra Vein intersected from 146.55 to 147.65m as a banded brecciated quartz vein hosting visible gold, arsenopyrite and pyrite mineralization.

Major vein structures intersected are considered classic Bralorne crack-seal quartz-carbonate veins with densely banded sulphide septae. Crack-seal septae host fine-grained arsenopyrite and pyrite mineralization. Alteration halos consist of strong silica-sericiteplus or minusmariposite alteration halos.

Talisker’s flagship asset is the high-grade, fully permitted Bralorne Gold Project where the company is currently transitioning into underground production at the Mustang Mine.

Talisker projects also include the Ladner Gold Project, an advanced stage project with significant exploration potential from an historical high-grade producing gold mine and the Spences Bridge Project where the Company holds ~85% of the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt, and several other early-stage Greenfields projects.

Share this article