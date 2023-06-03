Talisker Resources drills 47.60 g/t gold over 1.20 metres at Bralorne, British Columbia

Share this article

Talisker Resources Ltd. [TSX-TSK; OTCQX-TSKFF] reported high-grade drill results highlighted by 47.60 g/t gold over 1.20 metres within a broader interval of 8.99 g/t gold over 6.80 metres at its 100%-owned flagship Bralorne gold project, southern British Columbia.

Key Points: Talisker initiated resource conversion drilling on October 17, 2023 with 15,000 metres of planned drilling. Hole SB-2023-003 intersected 47.60 g/t gold over 1.20 metres within a broader interval of 8.99 g/t gold over 6.80 metres on the Alhambra Vein.

Hole SB-2023-004 intersected 118.50 g/t gold over 0.50 metres within 27.48 g/t gold over 2.25 metres on the BK Vein and 11.72 g/t gold over 1.50 metres on the Alhambra Vein.

The resource conversion drill program is focused on increasing confidence in the Alhambra and BK Vein.

Terry Harbort, President and CEO, stated, “These first results from our Mustang infill drill program continue to clearly demonstrate the grade and continuity we have come to expect from the Bralorne Gold Project. With a significant number of drill holes currently at the laboratory, we will be receiving a constant stream of results over the coming months.”

SB-2023-003 description: Partial results received; two samples pending rerun. Located in the King block and intersected dioritic intrusive. Alhambra Vein intersected from 110.7 to 111.9 metres as a banded brecciated quartz vein hosting visible gold and arsenopyrite and pyrite mineralization and moderate silica alteration.

SB-2023-004 description: Complete preliminary results received. Located in the King block and intersected dioritic intrusive. Alhambra Vein Splay intersected from 81.7 to 82.42 metres as a banded brecciated quartz vein hosting arsenopyrite and pyrite mineralization.

Alhambra Vein intersected from 95.11 to 97.24 metres as a banded brecciated quartz vein hosting visible gold and arsenopyrite and pyrite mineralization and moderate silica / mariposite alteration.

Talisker’s flagship asset is the high-grade, fully permitted Bralorne Gold Project where the company is currently transitioning into underground production at the Mustang Mine. Talisker projects also include the Ladner Gold Project, an advanced stage project with significant exploration potential from an historical high-grade producing gold mine and the Spences Bridge Project where the Company holds ~85% of the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt, and several other early-stage Greenfields projects.

