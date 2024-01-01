Tartisan Nickel conducts airborne survey at Turtle Pond, Ontario

Share this article

Tartisan Nickel Corp. [CSE: TN; OTCQB: TTSRF; FSE: 8TA] has conducted a 149 line-kilometre TargetEM26 airborne geophysical survey over its Turtle Pond Knight Danger project, located approximately 35 km west of Dryden airport, Kenora mining district, northwestern Ontario.

The survey was conducted with 200-metre-spaced lines and covered approximately 22 km2. A final report is pending, and will provide information about the acquisition, processing and presentation of the data, discussion of the survey results, and interpretation of the data. Tartisan will update shareholders with the results and discuss the next steps for the Turtle Pond project.

Additionally, the company reports that it has closed a $500,000.00 unit financing with a 12-month escrow period. The company has issued 2,777,778 shares at the price of 18 cents per unit for an aggregate subscription price of $500,000. Each unit consists of one common share and one-half purchase warrant. Each full warrant allows the unitholder to acquire an additional common share at 40 cents for 24 months from the date of closing. The common shares are subject to a 12-month escrow period from the closing date. No commissions were paid to any agents.

The proceeds from the financing are primarily being used to finance the exploration and development of the company’s flagship Kenbridge nickel project, Atikwa Lake area, Kenora mining district, Ontario.

Tartisan Nickel is a Canadian-based mineral exploration and development company which owns the Kenbridge nickel project in Northwestern Ontario, the Sill Lake silver property in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., as well as the Turtle Pond Knight Danger project in Northwestern Ontario.

Currently, there are 131,496,782 shares outstanding (136,496,782 fully diluted).

