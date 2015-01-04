Taseko Q2 copper production up 13% in B.C.

8 hours ago Staff Writer
Share this article

Taseko Mines Ltd. [TKO-TSE] has reported improved copper production in a press release containing the company’s 2023 second quarter financial results, which included an adjusted net loss of $4 million or 2.0 cents per share.

The company said its flagship Gibraltar mine in British Columbia produced 28 million pounds of copper and 230,000 pounds of molybdenum in the second quarter. “Copper production was 13% higher than the prior quarter as a result of higher grade, throughput and recoveries,’’ the company said.

“Mining operations are now well established in the lower benches of the Gibraltar pit, which have higher grades and larger, more consistent or zones,’’ said Taseko President and CEO Stuart McDonald. “Low mill availabilities had an impact on production in April and May, but in June and July we benefited from the softer ore in the Gibraltar pit and mill throughput averaged well above nameplate capacity,’’ he said.

The Gibraltar pit will be the sole source of ore for the remainder of 2023.

“With increased copper production expected in the second half of the year, we continue to track towards our original production guidance of 115 million pounds of copper (plus/minus 5.0%),” McDonald said.

Taseko is a Vancouver-based company with a portfolio that includes the Gibraltar mine in British Columbia, the Florence Copper Project in Arizona, and the New Prosperity copper-gold project, which is located near Williams Lake, B.C.

Back in March, 2023, the company completed the acquisition of an additional 12.5% interest in the Gibraltar mine from Sojitz Corp. and now holds an effective 87.5% stake in the mine.

On Thursday, Taseko shares eased 4.2% or $0.08 to $1.84. The shares currently trade in a 52-week range of $2.53 and $1.25.

Florence Copper is an in-situ copper recovery project located midway between Pheonix and Tucson, near the community of Florence, Arizona. Development is being performed in two phases, including a phase one production test facility and a second phase commercial facility.

Florence is expected to produce an average of 85 million pounds of copper annually during a projected lifespan of 22 years. Operating costs are forecast at US$1.11 per pound.

“At Florence Copper, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is advancing its process for the underground injection control permit,’’ said McDonald. “Based on our latest dialogue with the EPA, we believe they are close to making a final permit decision,’’ he said. “In the meantime, we continue to advance discussions with potential financing partners for the remainder of the project financing package, which could include a copper royalty and/or a small project loan.’’

These transactions would complement the committed funding from Mitsui, Bank of America and Taseko’s revolving credit facility.


Share this article

More Stories

Defense Metals engages Hatch, SRK for Wicheeda rare earths PFS, British Columbia

4 hours ago Staff Writer

Is the Copper Bull Set to Rebound?

4 hours ago Resource World

Allkem drills 1.87% Li2O over 94 metres at James Bay project, Quebec

8 hours ago Staff Writer

Goldstorm Metals drilling Electrum gold, silver project, British Columbia

8 hours ago Staff Writer

Discovery Silver drills 105 g/t AgEq over 52 metres at Cordero, Mexico

9 hours ago Staff Writer

Mag Silver drills 150 g/t silver over 5 metres at Deer Trail, Utah

9 hours ago Staff Writer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Defense Metals engages Hatch, SRK for Wicheeda rare earths PFS, British Columbia

4 hours ago Staff Writer

Is the Copper Bull Set to Rebound?

4 hours ago Resource World

Global nations compete for DRC mineral resources

5 hours ago Resource World

Allkem drills 1.87% Li2O over 94 metres at James Bay project, Quebec

8 hours ago Staff Writer

Taseko Q2 copper production up 13% in B.C.

8 hours ago Staff Writer

Don't miss the

NEWSLETTER

Exclusive editorial

Breaking News

Quality Company Coverage

Expert Writers

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Resource World Magazine will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.