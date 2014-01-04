Taseko’s Gibraltar mine produces 97 million pounds of copper in 2022, British Columbia

2 days ago Staff Writer
Share this article

Taseko Mines Ltd. [TKO-TSX, LSE; TGB-NYSE American] had 2022 copper sales of 101 million pounds and production of 97 million pounds from the 75%-owned Gibraltar mine 65 km north of the City of Williams Lake, central British Columbia. Fourth quarter copper sales were 26 million pounds and production was 27 million pounds.

Stuart McDonald, president and CEO, stated: “Mill throughput in October and November averaged above design capacity, but production in December was impacted by unplanned mill downtime, including a site-wide power outage late in the month. Although the power outage was only 24 hours in duration, the severe cold temperatures of minus-35 degrees Celsius (minus-31 degrees Fahrenheit) immediately froze a number of essential systems in the mills, which delayed the restart of milling operations for several days. Our operations personnel did a good job to safely return milling operations to full capacity by the end of the month, with no damage to any critical systems. However, mill throughput averaged only 63,000 tons per day in December, compared with 88,000 tons per day in October and November. Copper recoveries in the fourth quarter were 82%, an improvement over the prior quarters in 2022.

“Molybdenum production of 360,000 pounds in the fourth quarter was the best quarter in 2022. Robust molybdenum pricing, increasing by nearly 75% to over US$30 per pound at year-end is expected to drive a strong byproduct credit in the quarters ahead,” added McDonald.

“Mining operations have advanced deeper into the Gibraltar pit and were largely unaffected by this recent severe winter weather and power outage. Copper grades in the fourth quarter were similar to the third quarter due to the continued impact of higher mining dilution. We are advancing a number of initiatives to reduce the above normal mining dilution that we have been experiencing in the Gibraltar pit. With milling operations stabilized, we expect improved production in the first quarter and a more consistent quarterly production profile through 2023,” concluded McDonald.

Production and sales volumes stated in this release are on a 100% basis.


Share this article

More Stories

A Weekly Recap of All Things Resources to Friday, January 6th

1 day ago Resource World

Scottie Resources drills 194 g/t gold over 2.4 metres at Scottie project, British Columbia

2 days ago Staff Writer

Copper Mountain resumes production after ransomware attack, British Columbia

2 days ago Staff Writer

Nevada King drills 1.9 g/t gold over 78 metres at Atlanta gold mine, Nevada

2 days ago Staff Writer

Red Pine drills 5.13 g/t gold over 37.47 metres at Wawa, Ont.

2 days ago Staff Writer

Patriot Battery launches large lithium drill program in Quebec

2 days ago Staff Writer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

A Weekly Recap of All Things Resources to Friday, January 6th

1 day ago Resource World

Taseko’s Gibraltar mine produces 97 million pounds of copper in 2022, British Columbia

2 days ago Staff Writer

Scottie Resources drills 194 g/t gold over 2.4 metres at Scottie project, British Columbia

2 days ago Staff Writer

Copper Mountain resumes production after ransomware attack, British Columbia

2 days ago Staff Writer

Nevada King drills 1.9 g/t gold over 78 metres at Atlanta gold mine, Nevada

2 days ago Staff Writer

Don't miss the

NEWSLETTER

Exclusive editorial

Breaking News

Quality Company Coverage

Expert Writers

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Resource World Magazine will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.