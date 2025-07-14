TDG Gold set to close Anyox deal, $28.7 million financing

Share this article

TDG Gold Corp. [TDG-TSXV] said its acquisition of privately held Anyox Copper Ltd. and concurrent bought deal financing is expected to close today (Monday, July 14, 2025). Privately held Anyox Copper holds the former producing Anyox Copper project, which is located on the northwest coast of British Columbia.

TDG has said the combination of the Anyox project and TDG’s strategic tenure position in the evolving Toodoggone District provides shareholders with a window on precious metals and critical mineral targets in two established, past-producing mining districts within the Golden Horseshoe of British Columbia.

TDG also said it will now have the ability to perform nearly year-round exploration activity, supported by a strong treasury, with over $40 million in cash.

TDG said it has been notified by the underwriters that they will exercise their overallotment option in connection with the offering. As a result, the company expects to raise $28.7 million in the offering via the issuance of the following”

15 million non-flow-through common shares (including 2.15 million NFT shares issued under the underwriters’ option a for 60 cents for 60 cents per share, generating gross proceeds of $10.3 million.

45 million non-critical charity flow-through common shares (including 1.75 million shares issued under the underwriters’ option) for 84 cents per share, generating gross proceeds of $11.3 million.

7 million critical mineral charity flow-through common shares (including just over 1.0 million issued under the underwriters’ option) for 93 cents per share, generating gross proceeds of $7.16 million.

TDG said it is acquiring the common shares of Anyox from up to 12 vendors that are associated or affiliated entities of, directors, and officers of Skeena Resources Limited [SKE-TSX, SKE-NYSE]. As Skeena is a greater than 10% shareholder of TDG Gold, the related party vendors are considered non-arms length parties of the company as defined by the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The related party vendors are expected to receive an aggregate of up to 27.18 million shares of TDG in exchange for their common shares of Anyox. In connection with the transaction, up to 9.2 million consideration shares will be divested by the related party ventures to arm’s length parties to the company. As a result of such divestment, the related party vendors will hold 17.9 million consideration shares, which will represent approximately 6.6% of the outstanding shares of TDG after giving effect to the acquisition and the offering.

Skeena will act as a bank-end purchaser of 6.7 million non-critical shares, acquiring the non-critical shares from the original subscribers for 60 cents per share, thus increasing its ownership in TDG to 29.7 million shares or 10.9%.

TDG is a major mineral tenure holder in the historical Toodoggone Production Corridor of north-central B.C, with over 32,000 hectares of brownfield and greenfield opportunities under direct ownership.

The portfolio includes the former producing, high-grade gold silver Shasta and Baker mines, which produced intermittently between 1981 and 2012.

TDG gold shares rose 1.6% or $0.01 to 63 cents in early trading, Monday. The shares trade in a 52-week range of 70 cents and $0.085.

