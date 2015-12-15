Tectonic Metals conducting Phase Two drilling at Flat Gold Project, Alaska

Share this article

Tectonic Metals Inc. [TSXV: TECT; OTCQB: TETOF] provided an update on the 2025 Phase Two drill program at the company’s flagship Flat Gold Project in southwestern Alaska. Flat covers 99,840 acres of predominantly Native-owned land belonging to Doyon, Ltd., one of Alaska’s largest Native Regional Corporations and Tectonic’s second-largest shareholder.

Flat is emerging as a potential tier-one, free-milling, heap-leachable gold mining opportunity strategically located near one of the world’s largest undeveloped gold deposits, the Donlin Gold Project.

Highlights of the 2025 Phase Two Drill Program – Program Timeline: Phase Two drilling commenced on August 15 and is scheduled to continue through late October 2025.

Three-Rig Program: Two diamond core rigs and one reverse circulation (RC) rig are currently operating with a target of +9,000 metres of drilling. When combined with Phase One, Tectonic expects to complete over 16,000 metres in 2025, the largest drill campaign in both company and project history.

Chicken Mountain Priority: Systematic delineation drilling at Chicken Mountain to support a Maiden Mineral Resource estimate.

Alpha Bowl Expansion: Follow-up and step-out drilling building on Alpha Bowl’s 2024 discovery hole (65.5 m at 1.2 g/t Au, including 6.1 m at 6.0 g/t Au and 1.5 m at 21.7 g/t Au) and the first 2025 Phase One assay result announced September 10, 2025 (41.15 m at 2.23 g/t Au, including 21.34 metres at 4.00 g/t Au with 4.57 metres at 13.25 g/t Au).

Exploration Upside: Select drilling on new targets as warranted, with additional field mapping and prospecting.

Year-Round Operations Initiative: Significant investment in logistics and infrastructure to enable an early spring 2026 restart and lay the foundation for year-round operating capacity.

Environmental Stewardship: Development of an integrated Environmental Baseline Study program in support of long-term planning.

Peter Kleespies, Vice President of Exploration, commented: “Phase One at Flat delivered on every objective, with over 7,700 metres drilled across multiple intrusion targets, and our very first hole of the 2025 returned two strong zones of mineralization, including high-grade gold such as 4.0 g/t Au over 21.34 metres with 13.55 g/t Au over 4.27 metres.

Phase Two builds on that momentum with systematic delineation drilling at Chicken Mountain – the largest and most advanced system on the property – while also stepping out at Alpha Bowl, where we have made one of Alaska’s newest high-grade gold discoveries. Just as importantly, our investments in logistics and infrastructure will allow us to restart drilling as early as spring 2026 and transition Flat closer to year-round operations. Together, these programs are laying the foundation for Flat’s first mineral resource estimate and a future Preliminary Economic Assessment.”

Primary Target: Chicken Mountain – Establishing the Foundation for a Maiden Resource

Scale & System: Chicken Mountain is a 6.5 km x 6.0 km monzonite intrusion with over 3 km of drilled mineralized strike from 86 drill holes, more than half of which ended in gold mineralization, including two deep holes exceeding 400 metres in length. Despite this, drilling to date has tested only a fraction of the Chicken Mountain intrusion, which is only one of 6-km-scale intrusion targets across the 99,000-acre Flat land position.

Evidence of a Large Gold System: Every creek draining from Chicken Mountain, including Alpha Bowl’s Flat Creek, has historically yielded placer gold, underscoring the size and fertility of the system.

Phase Two Design: Systematic section-based drilling with fences of diamond and RC holes across 1 km of strike. Drill orientations are optimized (azimuth 120°, dips -55° to -70°) to cut the northeast-striking, west-dipping sheeted vein arrays identified during Tectonic’s 2023 and 2025 oriented core programs.

Objective: Deliver a supplementary dataset that will assist in supporting a Maiden Mineral Resource estimate and establish the technical foundation for a future Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA).

The company also granted a total of 260,000 incentive stock options to new employees of the company to purchase up to 260,000 common shares (Option Shares) of Tectonic. The stock options have an exercise price of C$1.25 per Option Share, vest over 18 months in three equal installments every six months from the grant date and expire five years from the grant date.

