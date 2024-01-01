Tectonic Metals drilling Flat Gold Project, Alaska

Share this article

Tectonic Metals Inc. [TSXV: TECT; OTCQB: TETOF] reported the official launch of the 2025 Phase One multi-rig drill program – the largest drill program in history at the company’s flagship Flat Gold Project in southwestern Alaska. Located on 99,840 acres of predominantly Native-owned land belonging to Doyon, Ltd., one of Alaska’s largest Native Regional Corporations and Tectonic’s second-largest shareholder.

The Flat Gold Project is emerging as a tier-one, free-milling and heap leachable gold mining opportunity near one of the largest undeveloped gold deposits in the world, the Donlin Gold Project.

Tony Reda, Co-Founder, President and CEO, commented: “We are entering the most transformative phase yet at Flat. With two rigs on site and a third en route, our 2025 Phase One drill campaign is laser-focused on delivering maximum value per metre drilled – through discovery, strategic de-risking and setting the stage for an economic mining opportunity at Flat.

“Our primary focus is Alpha Bowl – a high-grade, near-surface oxide discovery that is not only open in all directions but directly linked to over 650,000 ounces of historic placer gold production. This is our strongest indication yet that we are drilling into the heart of a fertile gold system. From there, we advance to Golden Apex, our highest-priority untested intrusion target. If we unlock additional metres, we have our sights set on other district-scale intrusion targets that may see their first-ever drill holes.”

Peter Kleespies, Vice President of Exploration, commented: “Last season’s Alpha Bowl discovery not only confirmed near-surface, high-grade oxide gold mineralization but also validated our RIRGS exploration model – specifically the association between low magnetic susceptibility zones, productive intrusion phases and hornfelsing, and proximity to gold-rich placer drainages as key indicators of blind, intrusion-related gold systems. The 2025 Phase One program is designed to build on that success. At Alpha Bowl, our drilling will focus on expanding mineralization along strike and at depth, targeting structurally controlled feeder zones and refining our geological model using oriented core and alteration mapping.

“Concurrently, we will apply the same integrated approach – relational geochemistry, 3D magnetic inversion, and structural reinterpretation – to test Golden Apex, our highest-priority undrilled intrusion target. Our 2025 program will directly test for this intrusion with the objective of advancing Golden Apex from a compelling target to a new discovery.”

2025 Phase One Primary Drill Target: Alpha Bowl – Discovery of bedrock source beneath one of Alaska’s richest placer creeks.

Alpha Bowl has rapidly evolved from a conceptual target into a confirmed high-grade, near-surface oxide gold discovery. Interpreted to represent the higher-grade core of the Chicken Mountain intrusive system and the bedrock source of over 650,000 ounces of historic placer gold from Flat Creek.

The 2024 drill campaign marked the first-ever drilling at Alpha Bowl, a 1.5 km x 1.0 km shallow basin located at the northern margin or “nose” of the Chicken Mountain intrusion. Despite a geologically blind setting – overprinted by decades of regolith and placer mining and offering minimal surficial geological context – Tectonic’s methodical approach led to a breakthrough discovery, drill hole CMR24-026 returned 65.53 metres at 1.22 g/t Au, mineralized from surface to end-of-hole, including 18.29m at 2.22 g/t Au with subintervals of 6.10m at 6.01 g/t Au and 1.52m at 21.72 g/t Au.

A reverse circulation (RC) split sample from the same hole, subjected to Photon Assay to better account for coarse gold, returned even stronger grades: 65.53m at 2.13 g/t Au, including 18.29m at 5.93 g/t Au with 6.10m at 17.41 g/t Au and 1.52m at 67.18 g/t Au.

This discovery confirms a high-tenor gold system with early signs of bonanza-grade potential and extends the drilled mineralized strike of the Chicken Mountain intrusion to over 3 km, with mineralization open in all directions and at depth.

The 2025 campaign will focus on building upon the Alpha Bowl discovery with a series of diamond drill holes up to 300 metres in length supplemented with Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling to cover the expansive area with key objectives of: Establishing scale, grade and continuity of the Alpha Bowl target.

Testing for deeper, structurally controlled feeder zones – potentially the conduits of focused mineralizing fluid pathways responsible for higher-grade mineralization and the exceptional placer endowment in the area.

Collecting oriented core data to refine structural interpretations and support vectoring toward high-grade shoots.

Characterizing alteration assemblages and veining density to delineate zones of higher gold tenor.

Defining geological and structural controls within the broader Chicken Mountain system, especially at its northern extension.

Chicken Mountain – Advancing a Large-Scale, Open-Pit Heap Leachable Reduced Intrusion Related Gold System (RIRGS).

Chicken Mountain is a 6.5 km x 6.0 km monzonite intrusion with over 3 km of drilled strike and mineralization confirmed to 325 metres vertical depth – representing a very small fraction of the entire intrusion. Notably, every creek draining from Chicken Mountain, including Alpha Bowl’s Flat Creek, has yielded historical placer gold – evidence of a large, gold-fertile system.

Tectonic’s metallurgical program – beginning with its inaugural testing results and followed by heap leach column tests – has confirmed that gold mineralization at Chicken Mountain is both free-milling and amenable to heap leaching. Initial heap leach column tests using coarse ¾-inch material from both oxidized and non-oxidized mineralized rock delivered exceptional results, yielding 96% and 91% gold recoveries after roughly 70 days, with over 80% recovery achieved within 29 – 36 days.

The 2025 drill campaign is strategically designed to generate critical technical data ahead of a maiden mineral resource estimate and future Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA).

Golden Apex is emerging as one of Flat’s most prospective and underexplored Reduced Intrusion-Related Gold System (RIRGS) targets. Encompassing a 2.5 km x 2.0 km footprint, it exhibits all the hallmarks of a fertile intrusion-related gold system, including hornfelsing, a >1 km gold-in-soil anomaly and proximity to key structural corridors such as the Golden Apex and Black Creek faults.

Positioned immediately upstream of placer drainages with over 682,000 ounces of recorded placer gold production. Golden Apex offers a direct vector to a likely bedrock source. Limited historical drilling in 2003 (hole GA03-02) was poorly oriented and collared into a fault zone, and yet still intercepted multiple gold-bearing intervals: 12.34m at 1.08 g/t Au, including 1.67m at 7.13 g/t Au; 22.86m at 1.00 g/t Au, including 6.70m at 3.09 g/t Au and 9.60m at 0.93 g/t Au.

In 2024, Tectonic re-logged the historical core, resampled key intervals, and conducted 3D magnetic inversion modeling, which revealed the potential for a previously unrecognized, shallow blind intrusion hosted within a low magnetic susceptibility domain – a geophysical signature that directly led to the Alpha Bowl 2024 drill discovery and proven to be a powerful vectoring tool for blind, high-potential RIRGS targets.

In 2025, Tectonic will initiate targeted step-out diamond drilling from GA03-02 to follow up on these historical results and directly test for the newly interpreted causative intrusion at this highly prospective target.

The company granted 3,860,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers, advisors, consultants, and employees of the company to purchase up to 3,860,000 common shares of Tectonic. The stock options have an exercise price of C$0.75 per Option Share, vest over an 18-month period in three equal installments every six months from the grant date and expire five years from the grant date.

