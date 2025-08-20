Tectonic Metals drills 2.23 g/t gold over 41.15 metres, including 4.00 g/t gold over 21 metres in first 2025 RC drill Hole at Flat Gold Project, Alaska

Share this article

Tectonic Metals Inc. [TSXV: TECT; OTCQB: TETOF] reported the first assay results from the company’s 2025 Phase One Drill Program at the Alpha Bowl intrusion target within the company’s flagship Flat Gold Project located in southwestern Alaska.

Flat represents a significant reduced intrusion-related gold system (RIRGS) district in North America, hosting multiple kilometre-scale gold targets across a 99,000-acre land position. Alpha Bowl, measuring ~1.5 km by 1.0 km, is a completely blind-to-surface target tested systematically for the first time in 2025.

It also hosts one of Alaska’s most prolific placer gold creeks, with over 650,000 ounces of recorded historic production and represents the northern extension of Chicken Mountain – Flat’s largest intrusion target (6.5 km by 6.0 km) where currently over 3 km of drilled mineralized strike length demonstrates the potential for an open-pit, free milling, heap leachable gold mining opportunity.

Tectonic’s first reverse circulation (RC) drill hole of the 2025 season, CMR25-035, was drilled to a 124-metre length and intersected two mineralized gold zones, highlighted by 2.23 g/t gold over 41.15 metres, including 4.00 g/t gold over 21.34 metres with 13.25 g/t gold over 4.57 metres.

Another significant gold zone was intersected at the top of this drill hole returning 0.58 g/t gold over 45.72 metres.

Systematic fence drilling across a 600 m x 700 m area with approximately 100-metre spacing was designed to evaluate scale, grade, continuity, and structural orientation of mineralization.

CMR25-035 was drilled on the eastern edge of the northernmost drill fence and intended to provide data on the eastern extent of the Alpha Bowl gold system. CMR25-035 intersected significant gold zones, confirming that the system remains open in multiple directions and is significantly larger than previously interpreted…

Importantly, this hole represents a 250-metre step-out along strike and 200 metres east of Tectonic’s 2024 Alpha Bowl discovery drill hole (CMR24-026), which returned 1.2 g/t gold over 65.5 metres, including 6.0 g/t gold over 6.1 metres with 21.7 g/t gold over 1.5 metres. Together these results validate the presence of high-grade gold (>10 g/t Au) at Alpha Bowl and 2025 Phase One & Two drilling has the potential to delineate these higher grade gold zones at scale.

Follow-up drilling at this location is planned as part of the 2025 Phase Two program, now underway. A dedicated news release outlining Phase Two plans will be issued in the coming weeks..

Tony Reda, Co-Founder, President & CEO of Tectonic Metals, commented: “Sometimes the biggest opportunities reveal themselves where you least expect them. Alpha Bowl is a blind target and yet in only a few drillholes we’ve been able to intersect high-grade gold mineralization. Hole CMR25-035 was drilled to test the edge of the Alpha Bowl system, but instead it delivered over 40 metres of 2.23 g/t gold, including 21 metres of 4.00 g/t and a peak of 13.25 g/t over 4.57 metres.

“These initial results tell us three things: first, we have not defined the eastern edge of this system; secondly, we are only beginning to tap into its true potential; third, high-grade gold is present and possibly at scale. With assays pending from 47 additional holes from Phase One, and Phase Two drilling underway, we are entering an even more exciting period of discovery and growth. Shareholders can look forward to a steady cadence of results as we advance what we believe will be a pivotal year for the Flat Gold Project.”

2025 Phase One Drill Program Highlights – Total Program: 7,718 metres in 48 drill holes testing multiple RIRGS targets at Flat.

Alpha Bowl Focus: 24 drill holes (RC and diamond) for ~4,600 metres, including eight diamond drillholes drilled to lengths up to 392 metres.

Pending Assay Results: CMR25-035 is the first complete assays received; 23 Alpha Bowl drill holes with assays pending; 24 holes drilled at the Chicken Mountain, Golden Apex, Black Creek and Jam intrusion targets; all assays are pending.

Assay results to be reported as they become available and reported as complete holes.

Steady Flow of Results: All Phase One samples have been received by the accredited analytical facilities and are in progress.

The Alpha Bowl target, interpreted as a potential large, reduced intrusion-related sheeted quartz vein gold system (RIRGS), was the principal focus of Tectonic’s 2025 Phase One drill program. Drilling followed up on the Company’s 2024 discovery, which first identified bedrock gold-bearing zones beneath surficial cover and within areas historically disturbed by placer mining.

Phase One drilling at Alpha Bowl totalled approximately 4,600 metres across 24 drill holes, utilizing both diamond core and reverse circulation (RC) drill methods. The program tested an area measuring roughly 600 m by 700 m, with drill fences arranged in parallel lines spaced ~100 m apart. Drilling specifically targeted sheeted quartz vein systems developed within granitoid intrusions – a hallmark setting of reduced intrusion-related gold systems. Diamond drill holes were completed to maximum depths of up to 392 metres.

The rocks at Alpha Bowl are mainly coarse-grained intrusions called monzonite to syeno-monzonite, which sometimes contain xenoliths of dark fragments of other rock types.

Drilling has revealed three main types of potentially gold-related veins: Sheeted quartz-sulfide veins – closely spaced, consistently oriented veins of quartz with sulfide minerals (chalcopyrite, pyrrhotite, arsenopyrite). These carry a mix of elements like copper, bismuth, silver, molybdenum and occasionally visible coarse gold; Quartz-carbonate-arsenopyrite veins – larger veins with alteration halos (sericite, carbonate, arsenopyrite) that can appear brecciated (broken and resealed). These veins are chemically distinct, marked by arsenic, antimony, mercury, tungsten and molybdenum. They often align with the finer-grained dikes, suggesting repeated pulses of mineralizing fluids and arsenopyrite stringers – zones dominated by arsenopyrite occurring as dense networks of fine- to coarse-grained veins.

Later generations of calcite-rich veins cut across all three of these earlier vein types, sometimes showing oxidation and secondary copper minerals (like chalcocite and copper oxides).

As a follow up to the news release issued August 20, 2025, in connection with the company’s previously announced upsized private placement offering, the company paid an additional $100,096 cash commission for an aggregate cash commission and advisory fees amount of $1,013,807 (excluding applicable taxes, noting $913,711 was previously disclosed) and issued an additional 105,364 compensation warrants for an aggregate of 1,068,086 Compensation Warrants (noting 962,722 was previously disclosed), subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Each Compensation Warrant is exercisable to acquire one common share of the company at a price $1.23 until February 20, 2027.

