Tectonic Metals drills new gold discovery at Chicken Mountain, Alaska

Share this article

Tectonic Metals Inc. [TSXV: TECT; OTCQB: TETOF; FSE: T15B] reported a significant newly drilled gold discovery at the 1.5 km by 0.5 km Alpha Bowl target, extending the confirmed mineralized strike length of the Chicken Mountain gold system, Alaska, from 2 km to 3 km.

To date, all 86 holes drilled at Chicken Mountain intersected gold mineralization (a 100% drill success rate) and all mineralization remains open along strike and at depth. The Chicken Mountain intrusion is one of 6-km-scale potential gold deposits at Tectonic’s Flat Gold Project. These latest assay results from the Company’s 2024 drill program further validate Flat’s potential to be Alaska’s next tier-one gold asset.

Alpha Bowl discovery drill hole assays – collared and ending in strong gold mineralization, including grades up to 21.72 g/t gold. Hole CMR24-026 returned 65.53 metres of 1.22 g/t gold, including 18.29 metres 2.22 g/t gold with 6.10 metres of 6.01 g/t gold with 1.52 metres of 21.72 g/t gold, including 33.53 metres of 1.11 g/t gold with 15.24 metre of 1.98 g/t gold with 6.10 metres of 2.83 g/t gold and hole ending in 4.57 metres of 1.13 g/t gold.

Tony Reda, President & CEO, commented: “Alpha Bowl is an exciting new drilled gold discovery and a game-changer for our Flat Gold Project. Tectonic’s maiden drilling confirms gold mineralization in every hole, with assays reaching up to 67 g/t Au, underscoring the exceptional tenor of this system. The scale of Alpha Bowl is extraordinary – spanning 1.5 km by 0.5 km and extending the Chicken Mountain gold system’s strike length to 3 km and open. What also excites us is that we have now confirmed the bedrock source responsible for the 650,000 ounces of historic placer gold shedding from this area – an extraordinary feat given that this drilling was our first attempt and conducted in a geologically blind environment at relatively shallow depths. If we can delineate such a compelling gold discovery with limited RC drilling, one can only imagine what a deeper, more systematic diamond drill campaign could unveil. We are merely scratching the surface of what could be the most transformative development in the history of the Flat Gold Project.”

Peter Kleespies, Vice President Exploration of Tectonic Metals, stated: “The 2024 exploration drill program results continue to demonstrate the scale of the Flat Gold system and potential for uncovering a significant gold resource at the property. The results from the Alpha Bowl drilling are especially encouraging, and evidence of a continuously mineralized intrusion-related gold system extending over 3 km is beginning to emerge.

“Furthermore, the relationship between low magnetic susceptibility zones and intrusions identified by recent Tectonic 3-D inversion of magnetic data has been validated in areas of no bedrock exposure and presents an excellent exploration vectoring tool for blind to surface discoveries as we continue to explore the extent of mineralization at the six intrusion targets identified at the property. The time has clearly come to expand our efforts at Flat to fully realize the resource potential of the mineralization identified to date but also to continue to make new discoveries as we deepen our geological understanding of the overall Flat gold system.”

Alpha Bowl Drill Highlights – 100% Drill Success Rate: all five holes intersected significant gold grades. High-Grade Assay Results Confirm Coarse, Nuggety Gold at Alpha Bowl: Demonstrating the coarse, nuggety gold nature of mineralization at Alpha Bowl, one of five assay RC splits returned: 65.53m at 2.13 g/t Au, including 18.29m at 5.93 g/t Au, 6.10m at 17.41 g/t Au and 1.52m at 67.18 g/t Au.

2024 Chicken Mountain Drill Highlights and Key Findings: 12 holes drilled and reported herein along 1100m of strike down to a maximum 152.40m drill hole length.

100% Drill Success Rate Continues: 86 holes drilled to date at Chicken Mountain and all 86 holes intersected gold mineralization. Mineralization remains open at depth, limited only by drill penetration.

The Flat Gold Project spans 99,800 acres of predominantly Native-owned land belonging to Doyon Limited, one of Alaska’s largest Native Regional Corporations, which has invested over $4M in Tectonic Metals, endorsing exploration on their land.

Flat hosts bulk-tonnage, intrusion-related gold mineralization, comparable to the Fort Knox gold mine. It is recognized as a prime example of the direct relationship between placer gold and bedrock sources. Placer gold shed from intrusions has led to 1.4 Moz of placer gold production.

Share this article